Asbury

-Sarah Jean Moody, 81, passed away at home on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.

Born at Cross Roads, WV, on May 29, 1940, she was a daughter of the late L.C. and Eugie Mae (Ballard) Dosier.

Other than her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Sidney David Moody; brothers, Sonny Dosier, Dickie Dosier and half-brother, Earl Dosier.

Jean was retired from the Federal Prison Camp at Alderson where she was a supervisor in the garment facility.

She was a member of West Point Baptist Church in Asbury and belonged to the Blue Sulphur C.E.O.S.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Charles F. Moody; son, Charles Aaron Moody and wife Patricia of Asbury; grandchildren, Charles Adam Moody and wife, Rachel of Asbury and Nicholas Colton Moody of Lecanto, FL; and great-grandchildren, Charles Ayden Moody and Lillian AnnMarie Moody of Asbury.

Graveside service was held on Thursday, Jan. 20, at Greenbrier Memorial Gardens in Lewisburg, where Rev. Ron Miller officiated.

In lieu of flowers, donations of sympathy may be made to West Point Baptist Church or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com