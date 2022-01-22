Farm Bureau raises $20,000 for Georgia food banks

Georgia Farm Bureau Young Farmers & Ranchers 2021 Chairman Will Godowns, left, and GFB President Tom McCall, right, present a $20,000 Harvest for All donation to Georgia Food Bank Association Executive Director Danah Craft during the GFB Convention. Photo Courtesy of Georgia Farm Bureau

MACON — For the 12th straight year, Georgia Farm Bureau supported the Georgia Food Bank Association by making a financial donation during the 84th annual Georgia Farm Bureau Convention, held on Jekyll Island.

Funds for the $20,000 donation were raised through Farm Bureau’s Harvest for All campaign, which included donations from county Farm Bureaus, the organization’s state office, and the GFB Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee’s “Calf’s Weight in Change” drive.

“Our farmers are committed to being good stewards,” Georgia Farm Bureau President Tom McCall said. “Often that is in reference to natural resources, but we are also called to be stewards of our communities. Our Harvest for All donation is one way we give back to our friends and neighbors who are struggling for access to proper nutrition. We are happy and proud to support the Georgia Food Bank Association and its programs.”

According to the Georgia Food Bank Association, food banks on average can provide four meals for every dollar they receive, meaning GFB’s donation will provide approximately 80,000 meals.

The USDA’s Economic Research Service (ERS), in its report, “Household Food Insecurity in the United States in 2020,” shows an average of 10% of Georgia households (approximately 1.1 million people) experienced food insecurity over the three-year period from 2018 to 2020. Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap interactive tool, which tracks county-level hunger statistics, showed that 89 of Georgia’s 159 counties had food insecurity in 15% or more of their households. In Clay, Clinch and Treutlen counties, more than 20 percent of households experienced food insecurity in 2019, the most recent year for which statistics are cited in the Map the Meal Gap report. Clinch County had the highest household food insecurity rate in the state, at 21.4 percent.

The Map the Meal Gap report indicated 1,279,310 food insecure people in Georgia in 2019, or 12% of the state’s total population. Nationally, the report estimated more than 35 million food insecure people.

In a Feeding America companion study, the COVID-19 pandemic is estimated to have resulted in food insecurity in 12% of Georgia households in 2021, and an estimated 16% of children in the state experienced food insecurity.

McCall and GFB Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee Chairman Ben Godowns presented the check to Georgia Food Bank Association Executive Director Danah Craft. The GFB Young Farmer Committee coordinates the Harvest for All Campaign.

In addition to helping with purchases of high-protein foods like chicken and peanut butter, donated money helps the GFBA offset costs associated with collecting and distributing food donations.

“We are grateful to the Young Farmers and Ranchers for their leadership in Georgia,” Craft said. “Harvest for All provides critical resources to the regional food banks, with the added benefit of making more farmers aware that they can donate to food banks in several ways. Georgia farmers generously donated more than 16 million pounds of fresh, nourishing produce to our network this year through the Farm to Food Bank Program.”

The GFBA started its Farm to Foodbank program in 2014, through which it accepts food donations directly from farmers, who give nutritious fresh fruits and vegetables that grocery chains won’t buy for aesthetic reasons. Donations of food by Georgia’s farmers provide millions of meals each year. The GFBA attributes the success of the Farm to Foodbank program to its affiliation with Georgia Farm Bureau.

Created in 1985, the Georgia Food Bank Association is a membership association composed of seven regional food banks in Georgia that collectively distribute more than 130 million pounds of food annually to more than 2,000 partner nonprofits with food assistance programs throughout the state. The GFBA food banks share food, resources and best practices to help close the meal gap and ensure a hunger-free Georgia.

Founded in 1937, the Georgia Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest general farm organization with 158 county chapters. As a membership-driven, nongovernmental organization, GFB serves as the voice of Georgia farmers and rural Georgia by advocating for them on legislative issues and promoting Georgia commodities. Its volunteer members also actively participate in activities that promote agriculture awareness.