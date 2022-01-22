Song of the Week: ‘Nuestro Amor’ by Sávila

Nilsson’s excellent new album Extreme probes the limits of love’s powers, rarely finding a wall that cannot be bashed down. In that respect, “Avoid Heaven” is something of the album’s thematic centerpiece for how it prioritizes self-love. The music’s composition is deft enough to be vintage rather than nostalgic: synths glitter and swirl, peppy and impossibly warm, while Nilsson softly extols the radicalism in abandoning perfection and realizing your own power to change. “Avoid heaven,” she sings, “But prepare / For something even better / You can go anywhere.” In that moment, puritanical controls both internal and external seem just a little bit more fragile than they did before. – JD.
