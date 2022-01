Work begins today on renovating the Magic Key Terrace in Disney California Adventure, which will have a new look and backstory. The terrace will remain open during the renovation, which is expected to be completed in late spring. Some sections will be closed and capacity reduced during the refurbishment. The updated version of the terrace will be an exclusive space for Disneyland Magic Key holders similar to Club 33 or the 1901 Lounge. There will be new furniture, lighting fixtures, draperies, tile work, stained glass, and murals.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO