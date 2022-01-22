Eat your heart out, John Oliver: Deja News Jan 21

Hey SoCal! This weekend HBO will drop the season premiere of ‘Last Week Tonight,’ where John Oliver recaps the past week’s current events. It’s exactly what we do, except without the, yknow, Emmys. But, Mike Ciriaco is bringing it back to your brain before John Oliver can with this week’s Deja News.

The entrance to the Los Angeles Zoo. | Photo by Loren Javier via Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

The LA Zoo raised over $7000 as part of the Betty White Challenge.

The Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association raised $70,389 Monday as part of the nationwide #BettyWhiteChallenge to raise money to support animal causes on what would have been White’s 100th birthday, officials said Tuesday.

The zoo received 1,731 donations Monday from people in 49 states, as well as the District of Columbia, and 11 countries, including Malta, the Netherlands and Australia.

Overall, there have been 2,117 donations totaling $94,297 in White’s honor.

The Grammy awards move from LA to LAs Vegas.

Following a postponement due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the 64th Grammy Awards ceremony was moved Tuesday from downtown Los Angeles to Las Vegas.

The Grammys were originally set for Jan. 31 at Crypto.com Arena, but the Recording Academy opted to postpone the event amid rising COVID cases in the Los Angeles area.

| Image courtesy of the National Weather Service

A Tsumani advisory was lifted over the weekend.

Southland beaches were under a tsunami warning Saturday after an underwater volcano erupted in the South Pacific.

People were advised to move off the beach and out of the harbors and marinas, avoid the coastline and not to go to the coast to watch the tsunami.

All beaches in Orange County and many beaches and piers in Los Angeles County were closed, but no evacuation orders were in place.

King Richard, a film about Venus and Serena Williams, won the LA Press Club’s veritas award.

“King Richard” director Reinaldo Marcus Green and three of the producers of the Will Smith-starring film about the childhood rise of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams will accept the Los Angeles Press Club’s seventh annual Veritas Award at a virtual ceremony in February.

The award recognizes the “best film based on or inspired by real events and people.” Films are judged “on fidelity of subject matter and artistic excellence,” according to the Press Club.

Mike will be back next Friday with another Deja News. And for weekend social suggestions, hit up our Hey SoCalendar.