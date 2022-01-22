Clintonville-Vicki Dawn Lepley, 62, of Clintonville passed away on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Lewis-Gale Medical Center in Salem, VA.

She was born June 27, 1959, in Clintonville, the daughter of the late Alfred Samuel Long and Nellie Lewis Long Hume.

Vicki was in the financial aid office of the WV School of Osteopathic Medicine. Her passion in life was horses and often helped others with any issues that they were having with their horses.

Other than her parents she was preceded in death by husband, Billy; daughter, Carla Whitt; and brother, John David Long.

Surviving are her son, Thurmond Daniel Loudermilk of Clintonville; sisters, Rowena Piercy of Lewisburg and Bonnie Petree of Clements, MD; brothers, Ronald Long of Front Royal, VA, and Alfred Long, Jr. of Renick; grandchildren; Mackenzie, Austin and Kiera; as well as nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Vicki will be on Sunday, Jan. 23, at 1 p.m. at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg with Pastor Roger Williams officiating. Interment will be in Wallace Memorial Cemetery.

The family will receive their family and friends from 12 noon until time of services on Sunday.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Wallace & Wallace, 884 Jefferson Street North, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

