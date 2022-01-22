Hudson Valley, NY Utility Company Charges $17,271 For What? Is it a Mistake?
By Brandi
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
3 days ago
You know that you have to pay your bills. You need to make sure that every month you have enough to pay for your electric bill, right? But what happens when you look at your bill and you see a number that you think is 1000% unbelievable?. What happens...
Several Hudson Valley restaurants are breaking the law and could face serious fines. A ban of polystyrene packaging went into effect in the Hudson Valley and all of New York State on January 1. The law specifically states that businesses can no longer use styrofoam containers for to-go or delivery orders in New York State.
I've been a homeowner since 2015, currently in my second house. Now, with that being said, i'll admit, I am the type of person that has to hire someone to fix things anytime something goes wrong, I ask a lot of questions about how things should work, and I do a lot of googling when it comes to homeownership.
Finding an affordable roof over your head in the Hudson Valley can be tough. Here are 7 of the cheapest places to live in Poughkeepsie, New York. It's been tough to find a house for a decent price in the Hudson Valley. If you don't want to overpay to own property then you are forced to rent and that's getting more and more expensive.
They say to dream big, and one of my greatest fantasies is to be able to walk across the Hudson River. Not on the record-setting Walkway Over the Hudson, but on the literal frozen river. It seemed like a pipe dream, since every time I've driven over the Mid-Hudson Bridge this winter, the most I see is a bunch of floating slush with some icy shores, but this is definitely not the case a few miles upriver in Athens, NY.
Teddy, the dog has been on a remarkable journey. A journey that comes full circle after 7 months on the run and the observant Orange County community. Buddha Dog Rescue & Recover, right outside of the Hudson Valley in Blairstown New Jersey, is well known in the tri-state area. They are experts at reuniting lost dogs with their families. They write on their Facebook page that they are "Committed to reuniting lost dogs with their families. Monitoring, surveillance, and capture. We capture the “uncatchable”."
A lawsuit claims a local energy company misled Hudson Valley customers, overcharging them and changing their accounts without consent. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced this week that her office is suing the energy company for "misleading New Yorkers and falsely promising lower prices, but actually overcharging consumers to make a profit."
I have never actually owned a pick-up truck. I have always wanted one. At one point in my life, I shared one with the guy I call husband number 2. We actually bought it with the money I got from selling my wedding ring from husband number 1. I think there is a country song in there somewhere. Anyway, when we broke up, he got the truck.
Up and coming neighborhood. You hear it all of the time. When I bought my house in the City of Poughkeepsie 22 years ago, it was in what was considered an up and coming neighborhood. The problem is that it’s been up and coming for 22 years. When does it actually get there?
Some Hudson Valley towns have hidden gems within. From hiking trails, to unique boutiques and some of the best dining around, there's something for everyone. Whether you're looking for a low-key night out or more towards restaurant hopping, the Hudson Valley has it all and in between.. Check out the...
Whether you're a Hudson Valley resident or visiting from out of town, being able to escape your everyday stresses is always welcomed. Why not get comfy at one of these 31 cozy tiny homes in the Hudson Valley?. AirBnB is an excellent resource if you're looking to get out of...
Many in the Hudson Valley were shocked to wake up to some snow Monday morning. Unfortunately, an even bigger storm could impact the area in the next few days. Scattered light snow began falling across the Hudson Valley late Sunday. Hudson Valley Weather said to only expect a coating to an inch of snow. That's about what I woke up to in Orange County this morning.
Police across New York State need help as they continue to investigate nearly 40 unsolved homicides. Can you help?. Some of the killings or clues occurred in the Hudson Valley. Including in Beacon, New Windsor, Kingston, Newburgh and Wallkill. Other homicides happened in the Captial Region, North County, Brooklyn, New...
Dreaming of a winter vacation? Well, you don't have to leave New York State to enjoy the highest-ranking US cities for a cozy winter vacation getaway!. "Are you dreaming of a vacation getaway? Whether you getting antsy for adventure or just seeking an escape from the craze of the holiday season, this newest city study from moveBuddha has ranked the best cities across the nation for both those who embrace the cold or would rather seek out some warmer temps," a moveBuddha spokesperson told Hudson Valley Post in an email.
When was the last time you noticed a fire hydrant? Do you remember what you need to do to keep them clear? Can you park in front of them? Can you open them on a hot day?. What can you 'not' do in front of a fire hydrant in New York State?
New York State Police charged a Hudson Valley man with murder. Police say a 37-year-old man killed a 61-year-old woman he knew. On Wednesday, police announced an arrest following the death of a Hudson Valley woman. On Sunday around 1:45 p.m., New York State Police from the Liberty barracks along...
There is no shortage of songs about New York. Many artists have sung about how New York City and its boroughs have a certain mysticism to them. If they are an outsider, their songs tend to focus on the bright lights and opportunities that New York City tends to offer. If they are from the city, it can be anything from an anthem of pride to the struggles on the streets. New York City has been the setting for countless stories, whether it be in music, literature, film and more.
January is such a blah kind of month. The holidays are over, and we still have a whole winter ahead of us. Sometimes it helps to look forward to spring and warm weather, and if you actually have solid plans to look forward to, even better. So, when one of the Hudson Valley’s favorite landmarks starts scheduling fun events for the upcoming year, and it’s only January, I’m all for sharing the news.
Sometimes you just need to pound some mimosas with some of the most fun and colorful people in the Hudson Valley. I'm talking, of course, about a Drag Brunch. Drag is more than a dress and a wig. It's a larger-than-life form of self-expression that is not only impressive to behold, but a great time, too. It's also a perfect fit with brunch. There's obviously a built-in allure of an early meal that comes with a license to get hammered, but honestly, the brunch experience falls flat 9 times out of 10. That's where drag queens come in, because who cares if your annoying friend who always insists on itemizing the bill shows up when you're being roasted by a 6-foot-tall diva in glitter?
Does anyone have an explanation behind the bizarre lights seen in the skies near Poughkeepsie on Friday night?. We might need Mulder and Scully out here as soon as possible. This is not the first time some weird lights have baffled Hudson Valley residents. Just a few months ago a light beam was captured in a photo moving across a busy highway.
One of New York's most horrific serial murders were committed by a man who was recently paroled from prison for bank robbery. We see these horrifying stories all of the time. we never think about the murders that take place right in our own backyard. He was called the "Robocop Killer" and he was active in Middletown, Goshen and Poughkeepsie.
Comments / 1