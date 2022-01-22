ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Hudson Valley, NY Utility Company Charges $17,271 For What? Is it a Mistake?

By Brandi
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You know that you have to pay your bills. You need to make sure that every month you have enough to pay for your electric bill, right? But what happens when you look at your bill and you see a number that you think is 1000% unbelievable?. What happens...

wrrv.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Several Hudson Valley Restaurants Breaking Styrofoam Ban Law

Several Hudson Valley restaurants are breaking the law and could face serious fines. A ban of polystyrene packaging went into effect in the Hudson Valley and all of New York State on January 1. The law specifically states that businesses can no longer use styrofoam containers for to-go or delivery orders in New York State.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Does It Freeze? My Hudson Valley Garage Edition

I've been a homeowner since 2015, currently in my second house. Now, with that being said, i'll admit, I am the type of person that has to hire someone to fix things anytime something goes wrong, I ask a lot of questions about how things should work, and I do a lot of googling when it comes to homeownership.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Watch: Amazing Video Shows the Hudson River Transformed into a Winter Playland

They say to dream big, and one of my greatest fantasies is to be able to walk across the Hudson River. Not on the record-setting Walkway Over the Hudson, but on the literal frozen river. It seemed like a pipe dream, since every time I've driven over the Mid-Hudson Bridge this winter, the most I see is a bunch of floating slush with some icy shores, but this is definitely not the case a few miles upriver in Athens, NY.
HUDSON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hudson, NY
Hudson, NY
Industry
Hudson, NY
Business
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Reunited: Missing Washington D.C Dog Found in Orange County, NY

Teddy, the dog has been on a remarkable journey. A journey that comes full circle after 7 months on the run and the observant Orange County community. Buddha Dog Rescue & Recover, right outside of the Hudson Valley in Blairstown New Jersey, is well known in the tri-state area. They are experts at reuniting lost dogs with their families. They write on their Facebook page that they are "Committed to reuniting lost dogs with their families. Monitoring, surveillance, and capture. We capture the “uncatchable”."
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

AG: Energy Company Scammed Hudson Valley Customers

A lawsuit claims a local energy company misled Hudson Valley customers, overcharging them and changing their accounts without consent. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced this week that her office is suing the energy company for "misleading New Yorkers and falsely promising lower prices, but actually overcharging consumers to make a profit."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Valley
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

3 Hudson Valley Towns With Big Restaurant Scenes

Some Hudson Valley towns have hidden gems within. From hiking trails, to unique boutiques and some of the best dining around, there's something for everyone. Whether you're looking for a low-key night out or more towards restaurant hopping, the Hudson Valley has it all and in between.. Check out the...
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Over Foot of Snow Possible for Parts of Hudson Valley This Week

Many in the Hudson Valley were shocked to wake up to some snow Monday morning. Unfortunately, an even bigger storm could impact the area in the next few days. Scattered light snow began falling across the Hudson Valley late Sunday. Hudson Valley Weather said to only expect a coating to an inch of snow. That's about what I woke up to in Orange County this morning.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

3 New York Cities Named Best In Nation For Winter Getaway

Dreaming of a winter vacation? Well, you don't have to leave New York State to enjoy the highest-ranking US cities for a cozy winter vacation getaway!. "Are you dreaming of a vacation getaway? Whether you getting antsy for adventure or just seeking an escape from the craze of the holiday season, this newest city study from moveBuddha has ranked the best cities across the nation for both those who embrace the cold or would rather seek out some warmer temps," a moveBuddha spokesperson told Hudson Valley Post in an email.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

8 Song References to the Hudson Valley by Famous Artists

There is no shortage of songs about New York. Many artists have sung about how New York City and its boroughs have a certain mysticism to them. If they are an outsider, their songs tend to focus on the bright lights and opportunities that New York City tends to offer. If they are from the city, it can be anything from an anthem of pride to the struggles on the streets. New York City has been the setting for countless stories, whether it be in music, literature, film and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Walkway Over the Hudson Announces 2022 Events

January is such a blah kind of month. The holidays are over, and we still have a whole winter ahead of us. Sometimes it helps to look forward to spring and warm weather, and if you actually have solid plans to look forward to, even better. So, when one of the Hudson Valley’s favorite landmarks starts scheduling fun events for the upcoming year, and it’s only January, I’m all for sharing the news.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Day Drinking Done Right: Best Drag Brunches in Newburgh, NY

Sometimes you just need to pound some mimosas with some of the most fun and colorful people in the Hudson Valley. I'm talking, of course, about a Drag Brunch. Drag is more than a dress and a wig. It's a larger-than-life form of self-expression that is not only impressive to behold, but a great time, too. It's also a perfect fit with brunch. There's obviously a built-in allure of an early meal that comes with a license to get hammered, but honestly, the brunch experience falls flat 9 times out of 10. That's where drag queens come in, because who cares if your annoying friend who always insists on itemizing the bill shows up when you're being roasted by a 6-foot-tall diva in glitter?
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
893K+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy