Mary Elizabeth Winstead Joins Cast of ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ Series

Update: In a minor conflict with the below story, The Hollywood Reporter claims that filming on the series begins in the spring of 2022. The original story follows. With new episodes of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett debuting each week on Disney+, many fans are entirely caught up in that adventure, but there's a lot more to look forward to if you're a fan of the galaxy far, far away, with Production Weekly recently noting that Star Wars: Ahsoka is heading into production by the end of the month. Lucasfilm often keeps a tight lid on their various productions as to avoid drawing more attention than necessary to such productions, so while Production Weekly is typically accurate, it's unclear if the series is still on track to start shooting imminently or if there could have potentially been any delays due to surges in COVID numbers.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO