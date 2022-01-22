ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Influential Zen Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh dies at 95

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
BANGKOK (AP) — Zen Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh, who helped pioneer the concept of mindfulness in the West and socially engaged Buddhism in the East, has died at age 95,...

AFP

Thousands mourn Buddhist monk who brought mindfulness to the West

Thousands of mourners packed a pagoda in Vietnam's Buddhist heartland on Sunday to pay tribute to the late Vietnamese monk and peace activist Thich Nhat Hanh, credited with bringing mindfulness to the West. - Legacy lives on - Tributes flowed to the late monk from all over the world.
HuffingtonPost

World-Renowned Zen Buddhist Activist Thich Nhat Hanh Dies At 95

Internationally acclaimed Zen Buddhist leader Thich Nhat Hanh has died at age 95. Hanh’s religious community, Plum Village, announced the teacher’s death on Twitter, saying that he died at midnight on Saturday morning. Messages of condolence quickly poured in as people from around the world honored his decades of service to social justice activism.
RELIGION
