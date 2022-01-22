ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, ME

Drug investigation leads to multiple arrests in Auburn

By Editorials
WMTW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUBURN, Maine — On Thursday evening, the Auburn Police Department arrested two suspects in a large drug bust, after the man and women were caught trying to bail someone...

www.wmtw.com

Comments / 8

Shawn Falvey
3d ago

They walked into a police station to bail out a friend using counterfeit money 🤑💰not exactly criminal masterminds 🤣😂🤣😂............💩heads😁

Reply(2)
10
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Androscoggin County, ME
Crime & Safety
Auburn, ME
Crime & Safety
City
Bangor, ME
County
Androscoggin County, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
City
Auburn, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Drug Trafficking#Police#Counterfeit Money#Caribou
The Associated Press

Where is Peng Shuai? T-shirts will be OK at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Restrictions which resulted in the removal of a spectator for wearing a T-shirt supporting Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai at the Australian Open have been overhauled after international backlash. With reports of activists planning to distribute hundreds of shirts branded with the question “Where is...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy