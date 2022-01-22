Organic hair care company is changing the stigma around natural hair

Over the last few years, sales of hair care appliances have remained relatively stable in the US, with moderate growth overall and total retail sales in the country reaching USD2.2 billion in 2021. Leading brands such as Conair, Revlon, Remington and others which offer affordable and reliable appliances have retained their market shares. While there has been some innovation, such as the multi-functional hot air brush from Revlon and the higher-end no-heat Airwrap Styler from Dyson, innovation in the space pales in comparison with the level of innovation in areas such as skin care appliances. On the other hand, trends that have been impacting sales growth in hair care appliances are consumers’ interest in minimising heat damage, simplifying their routine, and embracing their natural hair texture. Consumers are investing in higher-quality hair care products that enhance the health of their hair, and changing their hair care routines to reduce the usage of heated appliances. While this is a challenge for hair care appliances, consumer shifts in hair care routines also open up opportunities for innovation tailored to their changing needs.

