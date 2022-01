The MP-40 is perhaps one of the most iconic and recognizable sub-machine guns in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific. The weapon has already made its mark in the games, dominating public lobbies and demanding a spot in aggressive players’ hands. Additionally, you get the gun as soon as you hit level 4, making it an easy choice for players that want to level up a weapon as soon as possible.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO