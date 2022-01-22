ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Why Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Are ‘Working Things Out’ Instead Of Ending 15 Year Marriage

By Sarah Jones
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M1PKL_0dsYkqv000
DFree

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are resolute on making their marriage work despite rumors that their relationship may be in trouble.

Tori Spelling, 48, and Dean McDermott, 55, are determined to “working things out” despite rumors of trouble in paradise for the married couple of 15 years. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with a few sources close to the pair who revealed why the True Tori stars aren’t calling it quits on their marriage.

“Tori and Dean are working things out for the sake of their kids,” one insider said. “Over the holidays they both realized that they have too much to lose by getting a divorce and that their lives together are much better than they would be apart. They were questioning whether their love was strong enough to get over their differences.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iYrWa_0dsYkqv000
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are determined to make their marriage work. (DFree)

“But since Dean has been working now on a film and a TV show, a lot of Tori‘s worries about finances have gone away. He is earning money to support their family now and she is so happy about that. Him also being away while filming gives them the time apart that they need in order to maintain a healthy marriage,” the friend continued.

Last summer Tori revealed that she and Dean hadn’t been sleeping in the same bed. The Mommywood author made that confession after she was spotted without her wedding ring in March 2021. Tori also went without the jewelry back in 2013, amid early reports of Dean’s affair. Dean confessed to his infidelity the following year, and the fallout of the affair was chronicled in Tori’s 2014 reality TV series, True Tori. The couple share five children together: Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sY8EO_0dsYkqv000
Despite rumors of trouble in paradise the ‘True Tori’ stars aren’t calling it quits on their marriage. (Picture Perfect/Shutterstock)

“Tori just tries to focus more on herself and the kids to distract her from worrying about Dean,” a second source told HL. “She’s been more into her physical appearance lately and is just trying to make herself feel good. It’s working! She looks the best she has ever looked and it’s making her feel more confident overall.”

“Tori is super excited to be back doing her 90210 podcast with Jennie (Garth) where she gets some much needed girl time to just have fun and forget about family life for a little bit,” the pal added. “The nostalgia is fun for her. Especially now that she is a new woman looking back on it all. She has really been focusing on her physical, mental and emotional self and ridding herself of any toxic feelings or people around her. Tori has been through a lot and is determined to make 2022 her best year yet.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jon & Kate’s Daughter Mady Gosselin Says She Felt ’Shame’ Over Her Heritage As A Child

After feeling ‘gross discomfort’ over her heritage growing up, Mady says she is now ‘proud’ of being Korean-American. Mady Gosselin is all grown up and she has the maturity to prove it! The 20-year-old daughter of exes Jon and Kate Gosselin opened up about embracing her Korean heritage as an adult after feeling “shame” about it during childhood. In honor of Korean-American Day on January 13, Maddy took to her Instagram to share a throwback photo, revealing how the first time she got an American Girl doll caused her “discomfort” over her own ethnicity.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Pamela Anderson Realized She Married Dan Hayhurst For ‘Wrong Reasons’: Why Romance Stopped ‘Working’

Sources are EXCLUSIVELY revealing how Pamela Anderson’s reflecting on her divorce from Dan Hayhurst after a little over a year of marriage. Pamela Anderson is divorcing from her bodyguard husband Dan Hayhurst of a little more than a year and now, a source close to the actress is revealing her feelings about the split. “Pamela got married to Dan for the wrong reasons. She was in lust, not love. And because they were in the middle of a pandemic, he really helped to get her through that dark time,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Meat Loaf’s Wife: All About His Relationship With Deborah Gillespie & Past Marriage

To the world, he was Meat Loaf, but to Deborah Gillespie, he was known as a devoted husband. Learn about Meat Life’s wife and his previous marriage with Leslie Edmonds. “Our hearts are broken to announce the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight,” the family of the 74-year-old rocker wrote in a message posted to Meat Loaf’s official Facebook page. Meat Loaf (Michael Aday, fka Marvin Aday) passed on January 20, surrounded by his two daughters, his close friends, and his wife of nearly 15 years, Deborah Gillespie. “We know how much he meant to so many of you, and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” the message read.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tori Spelling
Person
Dean Mcdermott
Ok Magazine

Tori Spelling Confesses She Feels 'Useless', 'Devastated' As 'Entire Family' Tests Positive For COVID-19

It's been a rough week for Tori Spelling and her little ones!. The Saved by the Bell alum — who shares Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9 and Beau, 4 with Dean McDermott — took to Instagram to announce her entire family has tested positive for COVID-19, and they have since been struggling to fight the virus they originally hoped was just a "bad winter cold".
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Reality Tv#Beau#Hl
Digital Courier

Tori Spelling still suffering with COVID-19

Tori Spelling has revealed she is still battling against COVID-19 after eight days. The former 'Beverly Hills, 90210' actress tested positive for the virus last week and has now issued a new update in which she confirmed that she is still struggling with the disease. Thank you for reading!. Please...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SheKnows

Tori Spelling is One Proud Mama Showing Off Daughter Stella's Latest Photo Shoot

Taking pictures of your kids never gets old — it’s how we capture our kids’ latest milestones and show them off for the world! Tori Spelling understands! She posted gorgeous photos of her daughter Stella, 13, on Instagram yesterday, showing off just how proud a mama she is. “My gorgeous talented girl,” wrote Spelling in the caption. “She did her own amazing eye makeup and hair. Mom was just the photographer.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling)   The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress posted five headshots of her daughter wearing a silky white camisole, with blonde hair...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

All My Children Supercouple’s On-Screen Reunion Results in an Altogether Unscripted Moment: ‘I Couldn’t Help Myself’

A hush-hush guest role sparks laughter behind the scenes. When we think back on All My Children one of the most memorable couples that come to mind is Jesse and Angie. If you’ve been longing for the day when these two will be back on your screens, we have exciting news to share. Darnell Williams will be appearing in a guest role on Debbi Morgan’s FOX series Our Kind of People tonight, Tuesday, January 18, at 9pm! Our sister site TVLine recently talked to the actress, who plays Patricia “Aunt Piggy” Williams, about what it was like to be back on set with her former Pine Valley love.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Drew Barrymore makes emotional health confession as fans send love

Drew Barrymore opened up to her fans with a heartfelt and candid message about her health on Tuesday. The TV host revealed she's in desperate need of a 'reboot' and feels utterly exhausted in a revealing Instagram post. Alongside a photo of her scales with a post-it note which read,...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

John Travolta's new photo with stunning daughter Ella blows fans away

John Travolta rang in the new year in the company of his two children. Posing with daughter Ella, 21, and son Benjamin, 11, the star declared: "Happy New Year everyone". The 67-year-old Grease actor's fans were blown away by the gorgeous family snap, particularly by Ella's resemblance to her late mother, Kelly Preston. Ella looked amazing in a white bodycon dress with silver embroidery and delicate drop earrings to match. She wore her brunette hair pinned back in an elegant updo, with long bangs framing her face.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
130K+
Followers
13K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy