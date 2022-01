MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A rapper from the duo Rae Sremmurd has been arrested. Aaquil Brown, 30, who goes by Slim Jxmmi, is accused of getting into a fight with his girlfriend in their Miami apartment. It reportedly began over a woman he was following on social media. Later in the evening, the situation escalated when the girlfriend and Brown argued over their baby and he pulled her hair extension out as she was trying to get away from him, according to the police report. When she tried to record him, they struggled and he allegedly scratched her chest while trying to grab the phone. Brown is charged with misdemeanor battery.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO