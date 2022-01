Individuals seeking to run for City Council or Georgetown ISD seats can file for candidacy from Jan. 19-Feb. 18, according to notices from both entities. Seats for districts 3, 4 and 7 are open on Georgetown City Council for the next general election May 7, according to a public notice. Mike Triggs, the District 3 incumbent, has not announced whether or not he is running for re-election, according to a spokesperson. Steve Fought, the District 4 incumbent, and Tommy Gonzalez, District 7's incumbent, have both announced they will not be seeking re-election.

GEORGETOWN, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO