ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Mt. Komorebi

By Best Games
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMt. Komorebi is the World that comes with The Sims 4: Snowy Escape Expansion Pack. It...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Glimmerbrook

Glimmerbrook is a small World that comes with The Sims 4: Realm of Magic Game Pack. It has one Neighborhood. It features 4 Residential Lots, 1 Community Lot and 1 Hidden Lot. Glimmerbrook is focused on the weird and wonderful and houses a portal to the Realm of Magic. Your Sim can become a Spellcaster, conjure Familiars, and more while living here.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Rainbow Six Extraction - Sabotage Mission

This page offers some helpful tips for the Sabotage Mission type. For a more broad view of Extraction's missions, feel free to check out IGN's Rainbow Six Extraction Missions Guide. Sabotage Mission. Sabotage tasks you with destroying two alien structures simultaneously. You’ll first have to find the structures (which are...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Nobody Saves the World Wiki Guide

Top Contributors: Cedric Pabriga, Wiki_Creation_Bot. After falling down and clearing the cell, you find yourself standing in front of the Demi-Dungeon, The Clank. The moment you step inside The Clank, you'll be met with a gate that needs two keys to unlock. Each of the keys will be located on the east and west side of the dungeon.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Above Snakes - Gameplay Trailer

In this gameplay trailer for Above Snakes, see how the world is created by placing isometric tiles, check out some exploration and crafting elements, and take a look at some of the dangers in this survival base-building PC game. Above Snakes' Kickstarter campaign is now live.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rental Lots#Community Lots#A Hidden Lot#Rock Climbing
IGN

The Proving

The Proving is a Main Quest in Horizon Zero Dawn that will test Aloy’s skills as a hunter. Today is the day Aloy will prove herself worthy, hopefully allowing her to compel the High Matriarchs to reveal the secrets of her birth. She must be quick and precise to earn her place as a top new Nora Brave in the tribe.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Respawn Sidewinder Review

The world of gaming chairs is wider than ever. Before you drop $350 on a DXRacer or Secretlab, it’s worth taking the time to explore what the rest of the market has to offer. Respawn has been carving a niche for itself in the budget space, even landing a major licensing deal with Fortnite. I’ve been plopping myself down in its Sidewinder gaming chair for the last week and am ready to share whether this affordably priced racing seat has what it takes to carry you through even the most intense gaming sessions.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Grand Castle

Top Contributors: Cedric Pabriga, Wiki_Creation_Bot. The Grand Castle is the first major dungeon, called a legendary dungeon, you will encounter in Nobody Saves the World. Once you have enough stars from doing the quests and clearing the Demi-Dungeons around the castle, you can approach the King and he will unlock the castle using the stars you accumulated.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Yun Jin Guide - Best Builds and Tips

This page is part of IGN's Genshin Impact Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about Yun Jin, which includes a full character overview, how to obtain Yun Jin, combat details, talents, and skill upgrade priorities, a recommended character build, and much more. Yun Jin is the director...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
SPY

Switch to a Bed With Built-in Storage and Make the Most of the Space in Your Bedroom

Intelligent use of the space in your bedroom can be the difference between enjoying a room that is well organized and relaxing, and having to endure a room that feels cluttered and uncomfortably busy. By opting for a platform bed with storage space built-in, you’ll be able to make the most of the room under and around your mattress which is usually taken up by the bed frame alone. When it comes to choosing the best platform bed with storage for you, it’s worth considering what style is going to be best suited to your individual needs. For example, are you...
INTERIOR DESIGN
IGN

Henford-on-Bagley

It features 9 Residential Lots, 1 Rental Lot, and 2 Community Lots. Henford-on-Bagley is based on an English village and is focused on agriculture. Your Sim can raise Animals and dress them in Animal Clothes, run Errands for locals, and more when living here.
AGRICULTURE
IGN

Nostramagus Museum

Top Contributors: Cedric Pabriga, Wiki_Creation_Bot. Nostramagus Museum is where you'd first use your forms to fight an actual battle. In this demi-dungeon, you'll mostly use the rat form as the next ones (Ranger and Guard) are going to be unlocked only after you reached a certain grade level with the Rat. This dungeon is perfect for leveling up your Rat form and unlocking the next ones which would be Ranger and Guard. Finish the quests presented in your quest tab to level up your form and unlock more advanced forms.
MUSEUMS
IGN

Main Quests

This is IGN's page that details everything about Nobody Saves the World. This includes the full walkthrough of each quest. The main quest will progress the story and give you huge rewards, unlike the side quests which will only give you rewards and no story progress.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Cotton Fantasy - Announce Trailer

Meet the six playable characters, take a look at the action, and learn more on what to expect in this trailer for the upcoming shoot 'em up game, Cotton Fantasy. Cotton Fantasy launches in spring 2022 for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Get Darkrai

This page contains information on how to get Darkrai in Pokemon Legends Arceus. Darkrai is a mythical Dark-type Pokemon that cannot normally be encountered in Hisui, but Nintendo has revealed that there is a special way to obtain Darkrai and a bonus outfit for your character as well if you've played Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Pokemon Shining Pearl.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Tower of Atonement

After getting out of Nostramagus' Basement and Mansion, head over to the left side and you'll meet two guards waiting for you. They'll ask you to pass a message to Randy the Rad. After the dialogue, this will be the first time you should be able to explore the overworld, albeit still limited.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Horizon Forbidden West: The First Hands-On Preview

Horizon Forbidden West is about to hit the PS4 and PS5 on February 18, and ahead of its launch, IGN's Jonathon Dornbush was able to play four hours of Horizon Forbidden West in a first hands-on preview of the sequel from Guerrilla Games. Learn more about what it's like to play Horizon, and see some brand new Horizon Forbidden West gameplay, as Jonathon breaks down what we've learned about Aloy's new adventure. In this Horizon Forbidden West hands-on of an early section of the Horizon sequel, Jonathon explains some of the new additions to exploration, like more ambitious climbing mechanics, items like the Pullcaster and Shieldwing, and more. Plus, we dig into the updates and expansions to more robust settlements in Horizon Forbidden West. Jonathon speaks to some of the new sidequest types, how sidequests are meant to be more rewarding in general, and much more. We also dig into some of Horizon Forbidden West's combat advancements, including new skills, new weapons, new machines like the Burrower, Bristleback, and Slitherfang to fight, and even the new Arena environment that players will be able to fight hosts of tough machines in. This preview does address parts of Horizon Zero Dawn, so there will be some spoilers if you have not played the first game, but otherwise we do lightly touch on some of Horizon Forbidden West's early story beats and characters while avoiding major spoilers.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy