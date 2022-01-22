Mt. Komorebi

Horizon Forbidden West is about to hit the PS4 and PS5 on February 18, and ahead of its launch, IGN's Jonathon Dornbush was able to play four hours of Horizon Forbidden West in a first hands-on preview of the sequel from Guerrilla Games. Learn more about what it's like to play Horizon, and see some brand new Horizon Forbidden West gameplay, as Jonathon breaks down what we've learned about Aloy's new adventure. In this Horizon Forbidden West hands-on of an early section of the Horizon sequel, Jonathon explains some of the new additions to exploration, like more ambitious climbing mechanics, items like the Pullcaster and Shieldwing, and more. Plus, we dig into the updates and expansions to more robust settlements in Horizon Forbidden West. Jonathon speaks to some of the new sidequest types, how sidequests are meant to be more rewarding in general, and much more. We also dig into some of Horizon Forbidden West's combat advancements, including new skills, new weapons, new machines like the Burrower, Bristleback, and Slitherfang to fight, and even the new Arena environment that players will be able to fight hosts of tough machines in. This preview does address parts of Horizon Zero Dawn, so there will be some spoilers if you have not played the first game, but otherwise we do lightly touch on some of Horizon Forbidden West's early story beats and characters while avoiding major spoilers.

