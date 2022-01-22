ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outlook 2022: Slowflation To Expansion

By William Blair
 3 days ago
The Atlanta Federal Reserve (Fed) nowcast model currently estimates that the U.S. economy is expanding at a 6.8% quarter-over-quarter annualized rate. By all accounts, 2021 was a good year, economically speaking. Production and distribution challenges of the mass vaccination drive are largely resolved. The world’s largest economies are firing on nearly...

