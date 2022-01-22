Oscar’s Foreign Accent Dates Back to the Birth of Cinema

A new retrospective of six films by the late Hungarian director Miklós Jancsó is a small step toward resetting the clock of film history. The filmmaker, who died in 2014, at the age of ninety-two, is high on my list of crucial innovators. Yet he is one of the greatest of directors to be, as of now, utterly unrepresented in U.S. streaming services. His obscurity came later in his career: six of his films were shown at the New York Film Festival between 1966 and 1982, and he won the best-director award at the Cannes Film Festival in 1972 (for “Red Psalm”). Now his films—those that made his name internationally, in the late sixties and early seventies, and the twenty-plus more that he made through 2012 (including his contribution that year in a collective film of opposition to the Hungarian autocrat Viktor Orbán)—are extreme rarities here. (Crushing reviews of his films in the Times, in 1974 and 1982, couldn’t have helped.)

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO