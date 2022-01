It’s not a true party until you break out the cheese board! Beautifully laid out charcuterie boards have become all the rage, with rivers of cold cuts, wheels of soft cheeses, piles of olives and sprinkles of edible flowers appreciated as much for their snack-worthiness as for their pleasing aesthetics. But, let’s face it, we don’t all have the eye for edible art; luckily, there are plenty of custom charcuterie board creation services around the Triangle, ready to craft a stunning meat and cheese board just for you. For National Cheese Lovers Day on Jan. 20, order a board from one the local services below and get ready to steal the show at your next gathering (or solo night in!).

RALEIGH, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO