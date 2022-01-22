Weber Grills apologizes for ill-timed meatloaf recipe email

Convincing someone to go vegan can be an arduous journey. You can battle back-and-forth on the science, play the sympathy card by exposing them to the horrors of animal agriculture, or lay on the guilt by pointing to the climate crisis. While these are all well-intentioned tactics, we found the fastest and least combative strategy of conversion is to take them to Veggie Grill. Think of this fast-food chain as the vegan gateway drug. Your omnivore may not switch overnight, but hand them a Sante Fe Chickin’ sandwich and they’ll finally stop saying that vegans eat rabbit food. Whether you’re plotting your next vegan transformation or just wondering what to order for dinner, these Veggie Grill classics won’t do you wrong.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO