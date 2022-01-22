Toledo men’s basketball routs Ohio in MAC showdown

ATHENS, Ohio — The 13,000-seat Convocation Center was jammed with students Friday night, a throng eager to get a celebratory weekend underway.

They’ll have to wait a little longer because Toledo silenced the raucous crowd in a Mid-American Conference showdown, taming the Bobcats 87-69 and sending a blinking message to the rest of the league.

Not that the fans would know the final outcome — the arena started clearing out with three minutes left.

“This was a big statement,” a triumphant Ryan Rollins said after scoring a game-high 26 points on 9-of-16 shooting.

“We’re the best team in the MAC, flat out.”

Toledo’s performance was as emphatic as it was comprehensive, 40 minutes of the team’s greatest hits. They scored 87 points and shot 59 percent against an Ohio team that was undefeated in the MAC.

They held the Bobcats well under their average points and 3-point percentage per game. They outrebounded Ohio 33-28.

And, until the final minute, Toledo had eight turnovers. (UT is 11-0 when committing 11 or fewer turnovers.)

If there was any hesitancy about this year’s Toledo Rockets, it came to a screeching halt in southeast Ohio.

“It’s a pretty big win,” said Setric Millner, Jr., who had 17 points and only missed three shots. “But, just like coach K said in the locker room, it’s only January 21st. It’s nice, but we still have to stay consistent and keep working.”

A lot has changed since Dec. 11.

Just over one month ago, Toledo had a similar start in a rowdy road venue against a quality opponent. On that night, Richmond overcame a 19-point second-half deficit. There would be no wilting Friday.

Ohio (14-3, 5-1) got within six points three times in the second half, with Toledo (15-4, 7-1) scoring on the next possession on all three occasions. The Rockets went on a 16-2 run the third time, capped by a thunderous alley-oop dunk by Millner, who received a pass off the backboard from Ra’Heim Moss.

“I thought it at halftime,” Toledo coach Tod Kowalczyk said. “I didn’t say anything. I didn’t want to jinx anything. I saw poise [in my players’ tonight.]

“Ra’Heim got a bucket at the basket. J.T. had one at the basket. We got it back to 10, and it allowed us to exhale and relax a little bit, and say, ‘Hey, we got this.’”

Toledo has not lost at Ohio since 2014, and the Bobcats haven’t beaten UT in the regular season since 2016. OU defeated the Rockets on the way to the MAC tournament championship last season.

The crowd was eliminated early, with the Rockets converting on 16 of their first 23 shots, including six of eight 3s. The lead was as high as 17 in the first half. But Ohio scored 19 points in just over six minutes to begin the second half, creating a tidal wave of noise. Toledo always had an answer, though, and part of it came on defense.

Ohio guard Mark Sears entered Friday as the MAC’s leading scorer and the No. 29 scorer in the country, averaging 19.5 per game on 47.9 percent shooting. With RayJ Dennis glued to his hip, Sears had 14 points and shot less than 40 percent.

“It’s what you dream of,” said Dennis, who had 18 points, six rebounds, four assists, just one turnover, and a single foul. “He’s a great player. Obviously, he’s having a great year, but it was fun. Those are the assignments that I want.”

The addition of Dennis, a transfer from Boise State, was on full display at both ends of the court. For long stretches, he was the best player on the floor, engineering an offense that scored 1.261 points per possession and defended to an all-out max. Dennis was a game-high plus-30.

Jason Carter led the Bobcats with 19 points and seven rebounds, but missed the final 5:33 with a severe leg cramp.

For the third time in the past four games, Toledo was perfect from the free-throw line (8 for 8). Four wins during the current six-game winning streak have come on the road.

As Kowalczyk stood outside the UT locker room soaking in one of the best regular-season wins in his dozen years at Toledo, Sears and Ohio sharpshooter Ben Vander Plas walked forlornly past Kowalczyk to the dejected home locker room.

“Guys,” Kowalczyk said, with urgency, “those are two good teams right there, and we’re going to see each other in Cleveland.”