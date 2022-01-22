CCSD principal's hard work honored with Super Bowl tickets

For going above and beyond, a Clark County School District principal is heading to the Super Bowl! The Las Vegas Raiders recognized this leader for helping his teachers and support staff by giving him tickets to the big game.

Joseph Uy won’t hesitate to fill in and get the job done.

“I need to do my part, and I’ve always worked like this in all the school stops that I’ve been to," he said. “We’ve helped out in the cafeteria. I’ve done janitorial and custodial work. Vacuuming, cleaning toilets."

As the principal at Woolley Elementary School in northeast Las Vegas, he’s doing his part to keep the school operational with COVID-19 causing staffing shortages.

“I might have the “P” in the door — the principal — but my job is to serve my staff, my kids, and my community,” he said.

Uy’s hard work earned him a very welcome surprise from the Raiders: two tickets to the Super Bowl.

“I just lost it. I put my hands like this, and I was speechless — and I’m never speechless," Uy said.

It was a completely surreal experience.

“I couldn’t sleep last night, just thinking about going to the Super Bowl, let alone who’s going to be playing in it,” he said.

He says the drive to go above and beyond comes from his Filipino upbringing and the humility that’s ingrained in his family.

“My parents have both raised us to be respectful. Be respectful of people. Be respectful of the job you have. Be thankful,” he said.

Uy says he’s not the only principal in CCSD taking on many roles.