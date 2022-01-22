ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

CCSD principal's hard work honored with Super Bowl tickets

By Jeremy Chen
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WB0rc_0dsYhVTE00

For going above and beyond, a Clark County School District principal is heading to the Super Bowl! The Las Vegas Raiders recognized this leader for helping his teachers and support staff by giving him tickets to the big game.

Joseph Uy won’t hesitate to fill in and get the job done.

“I need to do my part, and I’ve always worked like this in all the school stops that I’ve been to," he said. “We’ve helped out in the cafeteria. I’ve done janitorial and custodial work. Vacuuming, cleaning toilets."

As the principal at Woolley Elementary School in northeast Las Vegas, he’s doing his part to keep the school operational with COVID-19 causing staffing shortages.

“I might have the “P” in the door — the principal — but my job is to serve my staff, my kids, and my community,” he said.

Uy’s hard work earned him a very welcome surprise from the Raiders: two tickets to the Super Bowl.

“I just lost it. I put my hands like this, and I was speechless — and I’m never speechless," Uy said.

It was a completely surreal experience.

“I couldn’t sleep last night, just thinking about going to the Super Bowl, let alone who’s going to be playing in it,” he said.

He says the drive to go above and beyond comes from his Filipino upbringing and the humility that’s ingrained in his family.

“My parents have both raised us to be respectful. Be respectful of people. Be respectful of the job you have. Be thankful,” he said.

Uy says he’s not the only principal in CCSD taking on many roles.

Comments / 0

Related
22 WSBT

Las Vegas Raiders surprise elementary school principal with Super Bowl tickets

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An elementary school principal got the surprise of a lifetime from the Las Vegas Raiders during a Zoom call on Thursday. The team's defensive end Yannick Ngakoue joined a Zoom call where a meeting with Woolley Elementary School Principal Joseph Uy was being held. There,...
NFL
BoardingArea

Bills Lose, But Who Can Afford Super Bowl Tickets?

In 1991 I said, “There’s always next year.” In 2022, I am saying the same. After the Bills lost in one of the best games I have seen, I was dejected but relieved. Dejected because the OT rules are silly. Each team should be afforded the opportunity to go on offense, especially when neither defense could make stops. Relief came from knowing that I didn’t need to refinance my villa to pay for tickets to the Super Bowl and because I’m too injured to travel to Los Angeles (see TPOL Is Down). Out of curiosity, I checked the prices and was shocked at what I found.
NFL
abc7amarillo.com

Las Vegas Raiders surprise elementary school principal with Super Bowl tickets

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An elementary school principal got the surprise of a lifetime from the Las Vegas Raiders during a Zoom call on Thursday. The team's defensive end Yannick Ngakoue joined a Zoom call where a meeting with Woolley Elementary School Principal Joseph Uy was being held. There,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ccsd#The Las Vegas Raiders#Woolley Elementary School#Raiders#Filipino
foxillinois.com

Las Vegas Raiders surprise elementary school principal with Super Bowl tickets

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An elementary school principal got the surprise of a lifetime from the Las Vegas Raiders during a Zoom call on Thursday. The team's defensive end Yannick Ngakoue joined a Zoom call where a meeting with Woolley Elementary School Principal Joseph Uy was being held. There,...
NFL
KTVL

Las Vegas Raiders surprise elementary school principal with Super Bowl tickets

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An elementary school principal got the surprise of a lifetime from the Las Vegas Raiders during a Zoom call on Thursday. The team's defensive end Yannick Ngakoue joined a Zoom call where a meeting with Woolley Elementary School Principal Joseph Uy was being held. There,...
NFL
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy