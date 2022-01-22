ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Services

Super Pet Expo held at New Jersey Convention Center

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Eqfy_0dsYhHMI00

Pet ownership, adoption levels and spending on pet-related products has risen dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic. So what better way to pamper the furry friends in our lives than by checking out the Super Pet Expo at the New Jersey Convention Center.

The expo featured a wide variety of goods, such as CBD gummies for stressed-out pets, dog trainers, animal collars and much more.

News 12’s Brian Donohue checked out all the action.

Comments / 0

Related
Cat Country 107.3

New GoFundMe Type Site For Pets Features Some South Jersey Pups In Need

If you're a pet owner, then you know well the pain that usually follows after you see the vet bill hit your credit card. Here in South Jersey, our pets are our world. We'll do just about anything to keep them safe and healthy. I don't know about you, but sometimes freak accidents result in thousands of dollars out of your pocket to restore your animal's health. Within the first month or so of rescuing my dog, Mia, she got into a container of Ibuprofen and had to be rushed to the emergency veterinary hospital. She's as good as new now, but watching that $2000+ bill hit my statement wasn't exactly the happiest day of my life.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Pet Expo
eriereader.com

Bayfront Convention Center Goes to the Dogs

SATURDAY, JAN. 29 - 30 Who is the goodest boy? Who is the goodest girl? (Asking for a man's best friend.) The answer awaits at the Erie Kennel Club's 2022 All-Breed Dog Shows, Obedience Trials, and Rally Trials this weekend, just a bone's throw away at the Bayfront Convention Center. But whereas most pet owners will award "goodest" superlatives for naught but adorably good looks, here such distinctions are less superficial. Yes, puppies and dogs registered as one of the 193 breeds recognized by the American Kennel Club (AKC) will be scrutinized according to certain identifying physical characteristics (i.e., conformation). But they'll also be evaluated on behavior, temperament, and how well they synergize with their humans. As the competition gets progressively hairier, judges will not hesitate to express their quibbles one bit.
ERIE, PA
NJ.com

Top dogs take stage at 2022 Super Pet Expo (PHOTOS)

When Chrissy Joy was a young girl, she struggled with anxiety and depression. “The only thing that really saved me was working with animals,” Joy said. “And I found a passion in working with dogs.”. She rescued her first dog, Beasley, seven years ago. It gave her a...
ANIMALS
Beaver County Times

New PetWellClinic to open in Leetsdale shopping center to offer care to pets in area

LEETSDALE — Local pet owners looking for care will have a quick alternative to the traditional veterinary visit beginning this week. A new PetWellClinic will be opening in the Quaker Village Shopping Center in Leetsdale on Tuesday. The urgent care style clinic will give pet owners who need immediate care for their animals another alternative to the veterinary services in the region.
LEETSDALE, PA
WTVR-TV

Adopt a pet at the 2022 Henrico Humane Society Pet Expo

RICHMOND, Va. -- All pets deserve a loving and caring home. Melissa Golden, Vice President and Event Coordinator joined us live in the studio to share more about the Henrico Humane Society’s Pet Expo happening Saturday, January 22nd at 10 am at the Richmond Raceway Complex. For more information, visit their website.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Pets
goodnewsforpets.com

Five Pet Niche Startups Compete on the VMX 2022 Expo Floor

NAVC 2022 PET PITCH COMPETITION FINALISTS COMPETE AT VMX. Five Startups to Compete for Monetary Prizes, on January 16, on the VMX Expo Floor. The VMX Pet Pitch Competition will be hosted live from the VMX Expo floor in the VMX Central Learning Theater Booth 2326 on Sunday, January 16, at 4:45 p.m. UPDATE: This event will not be live-streamed, the competition results will be announced by Tuesday, January 18.
ANIMALS
South Philly Review

Pet of the Week: This Jersey girl could be right for you

Tory is a 3-month-old female terrier mixed breed. She’s had very limited exposure to people during her young life so she’s a bit timid. She’s very treat-motivated and likes chin scratches and belly rubs. She’s extremely dog friendly and loves playing with her foster sibling. She also loves her squeaky toys. She will need a home willing to go slow with her and let her gain her confidence and trust in her new family. She is currently being fostered in North Jersey. Visit goodkarmadogrescue.com for more information.
PETS
KTAL

Pet of the Week: Jersey

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) Meet Jersey! Jersey is a two month old Catahoula pup up for adoption through Caddo Parish Animal Shelter. She loves to play and snuggle with everyone!. Visit the shelter at 1500 Monty St. in Shreveport, or go online here.
SHREVEPORT, LA
cw35.com

Pet of the Week: Jersey, the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

SAN ANTONIO - It's time to name our Pet of the Week! Now more than ever, pets have a special place in our families and in our hearts. Every week we search through the hundreds of pet photos we receive in Chime In and choose just one to give the honorary title of Pet of the Week. Nothing is won with the title except bragging rights for the week. Share your beloved pet photos with us and tell us what makes them so special and your pet could be chosen next!
PETS
petproductnews.com

Global Pet Expo Unveils Its 2022 Learning Series Lineup

The American Pet Products Association (APPA) and Pet Industry Distributors Association (PIDA) have released the schedule for the 2022 Global Learning Series. Free for all qualified and registered Global Pet Expo attendees, the Global Learning Series is designed to reflect sound adult learning principles and the best thinking in the field, informed by theory, research and practice, organization officials said. Global Pet Expo will be held March 23-25, in Orlando, Fla., in the South Concourse of the Orange County Convention Center.
ORLANDO, FL
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Icon Closes Unexpectedly

Another Tucson icon has closed for good.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Another long-time Tucson restaurant establishment is closing its doors for good. Bentley’s House of Coffee & Tea made it official, posting on its Facebook page that it would be shutting its doors and not reopening, calling it quits after 38 years in business.
TUCSON, AZ
News 12

News 12

43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy