Mobile sports betting off to a hot start in NY weeks after launching

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Mobile sports betting has been off to a hot start in New York two weeks after it launched.

New York sportsbooks took in $150 million in bets during the first weekend alone of legalized mobile sports betting, according to the state Gaming Commission.

Ricky Saldana is a lifelong sports bettor and wasted no time placing bets the day New York legalized mobile sports gaming.

"I'm just happy that I can be in my living room and just doing it from my phone," says Saldana.

He's one of the nearly 900,000 New Yorkers to place a bet in the first two weeks since it was legalized, according to the state.

"I love sports but the regular season is kind of boring, so this brings excitement to the regular season," says Saldana.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

