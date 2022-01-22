ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings-on-hudson, NY

Multiple families without heat at Hastings-on-Hudson affordable housing complex

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l1HkJ_0dsYgzR100

Multiple families say they are completely without heat in an affordable housing complex in Hastings-on-Hudson.

The residents of 422 Warburton Ave. say they have been complaining to their property manager and the Richman Group - which manages the property - all winter long because their heating and air conditioning system broke months ago and still has not been fixed.

The Richman Group had this listed on its website: "At each of our properties, every employee from our property managers and leasing agents to our maintenance teams and landscape crews is dedicated to putting residents first."

When News 12 called the number for the Richman Group that is listed on the tenant's bills to ask questions, the employee immediately hung up the phone.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hastings-on-hudson, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Air Conditioning#The Richman Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
News 12

News 12

43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy