Multiple families without heat at Hastings-on-Hudson affordable housing complex

Multiple families say they are completely without heat in an affordable housing complex in Hastings-on-Hudson.

The residents of 422 Warburton Ave. say they have been complaining to their property manager and the Richman Group - which manages the property - all winter long because their heating and air conditioning system broke months ago and still has not been fixed.

The Richman Group had this listed on its website: "At each of our properties, every employee from our property managers and leasing agents to our maintenance teams and landscape crews is dedicated to putting residents first."

When News 12 called the number for the Richman Group that is listed on the tenant's bills to ask questions, the employee immediately hung up the phone.