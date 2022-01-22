COVID rental assistance applications open for Grand Rapids residents
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is reminding community members that help is available for those who struggled to pay...www.fox17online.com
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is reminding community members that help is available for those who struggled to pay...www.fox17online.com
I'm just curious how many of these people who didn't pay rent. but spent the money on luxury items instead then try and get free rent money.
Comments / 1