Last week for #CircuitPython2022 plus three more

By Scott
adafruit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe usually do annual planning for CircuitPython for the month of January or so. We’ve got one more full week in January so let’s make next Friday January 28th the deadline. This time next week we’ll post the round up for the year. Email circuitpython2022@adafruit.com to let us know where your...

blog.adafruit.com

adafruit.com

HackSpace Magazine Issue 51: Make a talking Pomodoro timer with Pico #CircuitPython @HackSpaceMag

HackSpace magazine issue 51 demonstrates making a talking Pomodoro timer with a Raspberry Pi Pico and CircuitPython. We’re going to make a talking ‘Pomodoro’ timer that you can use to time a task. Because, as reality TV shows demonstrate, nothing motivates people like having someone shout ‘Five minutes remaining!’ towards the end of a tricky task. The Pico Talking Pomodoro timer can announce the time left at fixed time intervals (five or ten minutes) or random intervals for that proper TV show feel.
adafruit.com

ICYMI Python on Microcontrollers Newsletter: New Releases of MicroPython and CircuitPython and more! #Python #CircuitPython #ICYMI @micropython @ThePSF

If you missed Tuesday’s Python on Microcontrollers Newsletter, here is the ICYMI (in case you missed it) version. To never miss another issue, subscribe now! – You’ll get one terrific newsletter each Tuesday (which is out before this post). 9,300+ subscribers worldwide!. The next newsletter goes out...
adafruit.com

Understanding Switch Bounce (and How to Debounce)

Switch bounce, the multiple physical contacts that can occur as a switch is engaged and finally comes to rest (think of a bouncing ball), is an issue that every electronics circuit designer has to contend with. This Digi-Key video looks at switch bounce and why it occurs and some of...
adafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: CircuitPython on Raspberry Pi (Bare Metal / No OS) #CircuitPython #AdafruitLearningSystem

A new guide: CircuitPython on Raspberry Pi (Bare Metal / No OS) by Scott Shawcroft. The Raspberry Pi single board computers (SBCs for short) are normally used with the Raspberry Pi OS. This is great for gaming and web browsing, but isn’t designed for microcontroller-like tasks. Tasks like reading I2C sensors and SPI devices can be trickier. Furthermore, Linux system maintenance can be tricky for beginners.
adafruit.com

Graphing the popularity of the CircuitPython GitHub repository #CircuitPython

An interesting look at the number of GitHub Stars awarded to the Adafruit CircuitPython GitHub repo. Marked increases occurred on the dates that the Adafruit PyPortal (2019) and the Raspberry Pi Pico (2021) were released. CircuitPython enjoys increased usage in many segments of the embedded ecosphere – Star-History. Learn...
adafruit.com

John Park’s CircuitPython Parsec: User Input @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit #circuitpython

You can employ typed user input from the USB serial REPL in your CircuitPython code. As 2022 starts, let’s take some time to share our goals for CircuitPython in 2022. Just like past years (full summary 2019, 2020, and 2021), we’d like everyone in the CircuitPython community to contribute by posting their thoughts to some public place on the Internet. Here are a few ways to post: a video on YouTub, a post on the CircuitPython forum, a blog post on your site, a series of Tweets, a Gist on GitHub. We want to hear from you. When you post, please add #CircuitPython2022 and email circuitpython2022@adafruit.com to let us know about your post so we can blog it up here.
adafruit.com

How It’s Made Playlist from the Science Channel

Check out this excellent How It’s Made Playlist from The Science Channel on YouTube. One of my personal faves How It’s Made: Deli Slicer is featured above. As 2022 starts, let’s take some time to share our goals for CircuitPython in 2022. Just like past years (full summary 2019, 2020, and 2021), we’d like everyone in the CircuitPython community to contribute by posting their thoughts to some public place on the Internet. Here are a few ways to post: a video on YouTub, a post on the CircuitPython forum, a blog post on your site, a series of Tweets, a Gist on GitHub. We want to hear from you. When you post, please add #CircuitPython2022 and email circuitpython2022@adafruit.com to let us know about your post so we can blog it up here.
adafruit.com

Final power draw tests for QT Py ESP32 Pico

After all the functionality has been worked out with a new boards, its time to do last power draw checks to make sure that low power functionality is verified. historically, we haven’t cared too much about low power uses – stuff would be plugged into a 9V adapter anyways. but in the last couple of years we’ve tried to make whatever small changes we could to make our boards work well in deep sleep. this qt py esp32 pico can get down to 70uA which is pretty good! that means the cp2104 and neopixel are not drawing current. given we don’t have a 32khz crystal on board, we think this is as long as it gets! – video.
adafruit.com

Neo Trinkey Auto Screen Locker

Are you concerned about protecting your laptop from being physically snagged right out of your hands? Like so fast you can't even engage a screen lock? If so, then a USB "kill cord" is an option that provides a way to have some action, like locking the screen, occur when a USB device is removed.
