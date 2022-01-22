Last week for #CircuitPython2022 plus three more

Check out this excellent How It’s Made Playlist from The Science Channel on YouTube. One of my personal faves How It’s Made: Deli Slicer is featured above. As 2022 starts, let’s take some time to share our goals for CircuitPython in 2022. Just like past years (full summary 2019, 2020, and 2021), we’d like everyone in the CircuitPython community to contribute by posting their thoughts to some public place on the Internet. Here are a few ways to post: a video on YouTub, a post on the CircuitPython forum, a blog post on your site, a series of Tweets, a Gist on GitHub. We want to hear from you. When you post, please add #CircuitPython2022 and email circuitpython2022@adafruit.com to let us know about your post so we can blog it up here.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO