When Juliet the golden retriever service dog moved in with her handler — 8-year-old Memphis Rose Hamman — the first thing the canine did was snuggle her young best friend. "Juliet was happy and sweet, and Memphis Rose was excited to see her pal," her mother Gayrene Meade, 31, tells PEOPLE about the dog, who recently completed training to be Juliet's service animal. "But Juliet has to transition from service dog training into our house, which will be a process."

JUPITER, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO