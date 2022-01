Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that ROMANA LEYVA was sentenced to 100 months in prison for participating in a fraud conspiracy that exploited elderly victims by remotely accessing their computers and convincing victims to pay for computer support services that they did not need, and which were never actually provided. In total, the conspiracy generated more than $10 million in proceeds from at least approximately 7,500 victims. LEYVA previously pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty, who imposed today’s sentence.

