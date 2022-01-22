The Legend of Vox Machina Premiere Review

After a nearly two year hiatus, Euphoria is back and even more insane. When Euphoria premiered, people speculated how HBO would deal with the high school drama genre. The questions were not about the station's ability to gain popularity and garner a fanbase. The show does have Zendaya after all. People just wondered why. Will it serve a purpose? Or will it be a lot of craziness and hijinks with extremely attractive people like Riverdale? The answer is yes to both. Euphoria is both meaningful and rightfully insane. It will make you think, “How the hell can that ever happen?” and immediately relate to a character after.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO