The Legend of Vox Machina Premiere Review

By Best Games
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Legend of Vox Machina premieres with three episodes on Prime Video on Jan. 28, 2022. Review...

www.ign.com

Comments

cgmagonline.com

Critical Role’s The Legend of Vox Machina Releases Red Band Trailer

Prime Video has released a red band trailer for its upcoming adult animated series, The Legend of Vox Machina which highlights Critical Role’s cast, humour and action fans can expect from the series. The series is based on Critical Role’s first live-streamed Dungeon & Dragons tabletop campaign which ran...
TV SERIES
/Film

The Legend Of Vox Machina Trailer: A Super High-Intensity Team Of Heroes

A brand new campaign begins for fans of Dungeons and Dragons and tabletop RPGs in general, no dice needed. The folks behind D&D web series "Critical Role" have created a new animated fantasy series based on the first campaign played on the show from 2015 to 2017, over 115 episodes. "The Legend of Vox Machina" is coming to Amazon Prime this month; the streaming giant ordered two seasons, totaling 28 episodes about a ragtag group of adventurous guns for hire — and they curse, flip the bird, and bleed profusely. The first season (with 12 episodes) drops on Prime Video on January 28, 2022.
TV SERIES
Game Informer Online

New Legend of Vox Machina Trailer Showcases What To Expect In 12-Episode First Season

A trailer for Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming Critical Role series, The Legend of Vox Machina, has been released alongside new details about the upcoming animated show. Amazon released a new Vox Machina trailer today and you can view the standard version below. However, if you’re looking for something more at home with the ramblings of the Critical Role cast that happen on Thursday nights, you might want to check out the red band version of this trailer, which features more gore and no beeps over Vox Machina’s more choice words.
TV SERIES
#Dungeons Dragons#Critical Role
ocolly.com

Review: 'Euphoria' season two premiere

After a nearly two year hiatus, Euphoria is back and even more insane. When Euphoria premiered, people speculated how HBO would deal with the high school drama genre. The questions were not about the station's ability to gain popularity and garner a fanbase. The show does have Zendaya after all. People just wondered why. Will it serve a purpose? Or will it be a lot of craziness and hijinks with extremely attractive people like Riverdale? The answer is yes to both. Euphoria is both meaningful and rightfully insane. It will make you think, “How the hell can that ever happen?” and immediately relate to a character after.
TV SERIES
noisypixel.net

Labyrinth Legend Switch Review – Holding Out for a Hero

I’m always looking for the perfect game to play on my Switch as I wind down from a long day. Labyrinth Legend managed not only to hold my attention but offer something that I forgot that I love, killing a massive amount of fantasy creatures while saving a town from a supernatural threat.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Legend of Vox Machina Recruits David Tennant, Dominic Monaghan, and More as Guest Stars

The Legend of Vox Machina has recruited some major guest stars for its first season. Critical Role announced some of the guest stars for its upcoming animated series via a "Making Of" video revealed this week. The show has recruited a number of major guest stars, including David Tennant, Stephanie Beatriz, Dominic Monaghan, and Rory McCann, to voice iconic Critical Role characters such as General Krieg, Lady Kima, and more. Several Critical Role veterans also make a return appearance, including Khary Payton, Darin De Paul, and Felicia Day. You can watch the full video below:
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

Exclusive Interview: Critical Role Stars Discuss The Legend of Vox Machina

For the unaware, Prime Video’s upcoming animated series, The Legend of Vox Machina, may seem like an interesting take on the fantastical world of Dungeons and Dragons. However, the new show is already a hit boasting millions of followers chomping at the bit for the release. The Legend of...
TV SERIES
TechRadar

The Legend of Vox Machina animated series: the Critical Role TV show explained

It's official: The Legend of Vox Machina is coming to the small screen. After an incredibly successful 2019 Kickstarter campaign saw $11 million pledged towards an animated series based on Campaign 1 of the Dungeons & Dragons web series Critical Role, a 24-episode show is headed to Amazon Prime Video in 2022.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ Sneak Peek Sees the Gang Out of Money, But Not Quite Willing to Do Good (Exclusive Video)

The Vox Machina crew may love boozing and brawling, but in new footage for “The Legend of Vox Machina,” they seem to be out of places to do the former. In a glimpse at the new animated Prime Video series, we find the gang in the immediate aftermath of their latest chaos. Though Vex (Laura Bailey) makes a valiant attempt at talking their way out of things, the tavern keeper isn’t buying it: “Don’t even try it. Money. Now,” they say.
TV SERIES
IGN

The Batman's Theme Brings Back Memories of the Animated Series

If the epic tunes at the end of the trailer for The Batman tickled your inner dark knight, good news: You can listen to the whole thing right now and pick it up on music services at 9 PM PST. The theme is composed by Michael Giacchino, composer on films...
MOVIES
IGN

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Will Feature New Evolutions for Classic Starters

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is set to feature new evolutionary forms of its classic starter Pokémon when it launches for Nintendo Switch on Friday, January 28. As per the YouTube description for the game's latest trailer (which can also be seen below), Pokémon Legends: Arceus will seemingly treat Cyndaquil, Oshawott, and Rowlet to their very own Hisuian final form evolutions.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Review: RPGolf Legends Takes a Swing at Merging Two Genres

Fans of golf RPGs? We’ve had a tough time of it lately. Recent Mario Golf entries have failed to deliver the depth of the Game Boy gems. The sequel to indie hit Golf Story, Sports Story? It’s on the way, we hear, but not as quickly as fans would want. So if you like this particular combination, you may be seeking out a stopgap.
VIDEO GAMES

