The Legend of Vox Machina Premiere Review

The Legend of Vox Machina has recruited some major guest stars for its first season. Critical Role announced some of the guest stars for its upcoming animated series via a "Making Of" video revealed this week. The show has recruited a number of major guest stars, including David Tennant, Stephanie Beatriz, Dominic Monaghan, and Rory McCann, to voice iconic Critical Role characters such as General Krieg, Lady Kima, and more. Several Critical Role veterans also make a return appearance, including Khary Payton, Darin De Paul, and Felicia Day. You can watch the full video below:
