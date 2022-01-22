ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'LOVE AT FIRST SOUND': Bell Elementary music teacher provides creative, safe outlet for students

By Ana Conejo aconejo@tylerpaper.com
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVinyl records and images of a variety of artists fill the walls. Instruments such as ukuleles, guitars, pianos and African drums scatter the floors. But most importantly, a sense of comfort and freedom fills the air inside one special classroom of Tyler ISD’s Bell Elementary School. Bursting with...

97ZOK

Loved & Valued, How All Students Feel in This Rockford Teacher’s Classroom

Congratulations to our new Teacher of the Week who is making a big difference in the lives of the children in her classroom. Sending a child into the building for their first year of school is a task done with hopes for many things. Will they be alright away from home, will they make friends, will they feel safe and loved and will they like their teacher?
ROCKFORD, IL
live5news.com

Newington elementary music teacher needs new bass instrument

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Newington Elementary School music teacher Jaimie Iggleden loves to introduce her more than 700 students to music and instruments from around the world. She says she’s working towards creating a world-class fine arts program for her young learners so they can find their voices and explore...
CHARLESTON, SC
KELOLAND TV

Elementary school finds creative way to build a new music room

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — An elementary school in Yankton has gotten creative with regard to additional students and expansion. Enrollment at Webster Grade School has been growing in recent years, and the school was in need of a new music classroom. Students were gathering in their gymnasium for music...
YANKTON, SD
Entertainment
Primetimer

Abbott Elementary makes teachers feel truly seen

"You don’t have to work in a school to relate to the generational digital divide, which is an issue in practically every workplace," says Jen Chaney of Quinta Brunson's ABC comedy. "In that way, Abbott Elementary is accessible to everyone, whether you’ve taught or not. But specificity is the show’s strong suit. Brunson and her fellow writers have a sharp eye and ear for the dynamics between teachers, students, and administrators. It surely helps that Brunson’s mother worked as a Philadelphia teacher for 40 years and that, as Brunson explained in a letter to critics, her stories inspired the series. This is a sitcom, sure. But the world it builds rings with authenticity. There are occasionally some extremely local Philadelphia jokes, and those too hit with the pinpointed accuracy of a laser beam. In the second episode, several faculty members gather in the teachers lounge to watch the local Action News broadcast largely because of anchorman Jim Gardner, the actual longtime newsman on the city’s ABC affiliate. When Melissa overhears Jacob refer to her as a 'Southern Philly type' — 'South Philly,' she corrects him with detectable disdain — Jacob tries to turn his comment into a compliment: 'Honestly, it’s the best part of our beautiful city. I love how you guys will just, like, park anywhere.' But what Abbott Elementary does best of all, and at a time when it’s especially vital, is show how passionate many teachers are despite all the struggles and grief that go along with their chosen profession. Given the heated debate in countless school districts about keeping classes virtual or returning to in-person learning, it’s easy to forget that many, if not most, teachers are decent people trying to do their best to teach our kids and fill in a lot of societal gaps, a task that shouldn’t fall entirely on schools in the first place. If you’re a teacher who’s been working hard for years, and who is under even more stress during this pandemic, you probably just want to feel truly seen. Abbott Elementary definitely sees you."
EDUCATION
Post-Searchlight

BHS Teacher introduces Latte Love program to her students

Schools were turned upside down two years ago when the pandemic began, with many closing, and in some parts of the country, some are still mostly doing virtual classes. This didn’t just impact standard classes, it also impacted various school programs, including those for special needs students. However, one teacher is looking to provide her students with a substitute program and ensure they get the experience they would otherwise be deprived.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
thesagonline.com

Cantico Club gives dancers creative outlet

If you walk into the dance studio on a Friday afternoon, you will find members of the Cantico Club filling the space with their energy and enthusiasm. The close community allows people to be vulnerable and to show off their different styles of dance. Cantico is an audition-based dance club...
THEATER & DANCE
Vincennes Sun Commercial

AHA News: At 26, Elementary School Music Teacher Had a Stroke Between Classes

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Christina Saldivar felt well-rested and energetic when she headed to her elementary school in Newport News, Virginia, on a Monday morning in February 2020. At 26, she was enjoying her first year of teaching music at the same campus instead of bouncing around as an itinerant teacher.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
gvpennysaver.com

Nurturing a Love for Reading at Churchville-Chili Elementary School

Churchville-Chili Elementary School (CES) showcased their first Page Turners reading exhibition on Dec. 16. Three teams of voracious fourth grade readers faced off in front of the entire fourth grade class in the school gymnasium. They were determined to share their knowledge of the five books they read this semester as a result of their participation in Page Turners. Questions were asked by reading teacher Betsy Pereira and third grade teacher Amy Ciszak, and the answers came quickly and confidently from the teams. During short breaks from the action, team members shared with their audience why they love reading so much.
CHURCHVILLE, NY
reportertoday.com

Free Afterschool Programs for Elementary Students

Pawtucket – Register your Rhode Island student in grades 2-5 for Free Art Adventures weekly virtual classes. The award-winning program, offered by The Empowerment Factory, starts February 15th. Families can register while space is available via www.empowermentfactory.org/free-art-adventures. These fun, free afterschool programs combine art, science, reading, and social-emotional learning....
VISUAL ART
outlooknewspapers.com

Spelling Is Elementary for These Students

First published in the Jan. 6 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Students in the 4th, 5th and 6th grades at La Cañada Elementary School, Palm Crest Elementary School and Paradise Canyon Elementary School recently participated in their school’s annual spelling bees. The top spellers from each...
EDUCATION
The Tomahawk

Mountain City Elementary Teachers of the Year

Mountain City Elementary is pleased to announce its “Teachers of the Year” for the school year, 2022-2023. Representing grades PreK-4 th is Mrs. Samantha Childers, and Mrs. Sarah Jennings has been selected to represent grades 5 th -6 th . Mrs. Childers, a third grade teacher, attended East...
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
WNCT

Monday is National Elementary School Teacher Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Elementary School Teacher Day is celebrated on the third Monday in January to appreciate the people who work with children in their formative years. Elementary school is a time to learn socialization and basic academic skills. It’s a day to remind us of the immense contributions that elementary school teachers make […]
GREENVILLE, NC

