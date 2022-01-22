'LOVE AT FIRST SOUND': Bell Elementary music teacher provides creative, safe outlet for students

"You don’t have to work in a school to relate to the generational digital divide, which is an issue in practically every workplace," says Jen Chaney of Quinta Brunson's ABC comedy. "In that way, Abbott Elementary is accessible to everyone, whether you’ve taught or not. But specificity is the show’s strong suit. Brunson and her fellow writers have a sharp eye and ear for the dynamics between teachers, students, and administrators. It surely helps that Brunson’s mother worked as a Philadelphia teacher for 40 years and that, as Brunson explained in a letter to critics, her stories inspired the series. This is a sitcom, sure. But the world it builds rings with authenticity. There are occasionally some extremely local Philadelphia jokes, and those too hit with the pinpointed accuracy of a laser beam. In the second episode, several faculty members gather in the teachers lounge to watch the local Action News broadcast largely because of anchorman Jim Gardner, the actual longtime newsman on the city’s ABC affiliate. When Melissa overhears Jacob refer to her as a 'Southern Philly type' — 'South Philly,' she corrects him with detectable disdain — Jacob tries to turn his comment into a compliment: 'Honestly, it’s the best part of our beautiful city. I love how you guys will just, like, park anywhere.' But what Abbott Elementary does best of all, and at a time when it’s especially vital, is show how passionate many teachers are despite all the struggles and grief that go along with their chosen profession. Given the heated debate in countless school districts about keeping classes virtual or returning to in-person learning, it’s easy to forget that many, if not most, teachers are decent people trying to do their best to teach our kids and fill in a lot of societal gaps, a task that shouldn’t fall entirely on schools in the first place. If you’re a teacher who’s been working hard for years, and who is under even more stress during this pandemic, you probably just want to feel truly seen. Abbott Elementary definitely sees you."

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO