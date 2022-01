TYLER, Texas — Alongside an experienced dog trainer, CampV has developed a program that will allow veterans to train their dogs to become service animals. The one-stop shop for East Texas veterans will begin its first service dog training Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. at the CampV campus, located at 3212 W. Front St. in Tyler. Classes will continue every Wednesday at the same time for five to six weeks, depending on each dog’s progress.

TYLER, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO