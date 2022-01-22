ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the papers say – January 22

Boris Johnson, Meat Loaf and Covid-19 are among the topics splashed across the nation’s papers.

The Times says Boris Johnson has “reinstated” the leadership team, including education secretary Grant Shapps, that helped get him elected in 2019 to manoeuvre around an “inevitable” no-confidence vote.

The Guardian runs with pressure on Mr Johnson to release evidence alongside the findings of Sue Gray’s inquiry after it became known that the report would likely “amount to no more than a concise summary of findings”.

The Independent splashes comments from Tory peer Lord Robert Hayward that Mr Johnson’s brand has been “permanently damaged”.

Tributes to Meat Loaf, and a report he died of Covid, take top bill on Saturday’s Daily Mirror.

The Daily Telegraph reports the Attorney General is seeking an injunction against the BBC, claiming the broadcaster’s reporting will identify a British spy working overseas.

The Government is “actively” considering a pause to mandatory Covid-19 vaccines for NHS workers, according to i weekend.

FT Weekend leads with tumbling shares and a 40 billion dollar (£29 billion) drop in value for Netflix as trading opened on Friday.

A rise in national insurance due in April should be “spiked” according to MPs and business owners on the front page of the Daily Mail.

A new drug targeting both Covid and the flu could be a “wonder pill” according to a report on the front of Saturday’s Daily Express.

And the Daily Star says Vladimir Putin’s “warmongering has frightened off aliens from visiting Earth”.

newschain

Hudson Madsen death: Son of Reservoir Dogs actor Michael Madsen found dead in Hawaii, aged 26

Reservoir Dogs actor Michael Madsen has said he is “heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain” after his son Hudson was found dead at the age of 26 in Hawaii. Hudson Madsen – who was the godson of Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino – “died by a gunshot wound to the head in a suspected suicide,” a spokeswoman for the Department of the Medical Examiner in Honolulu confirmed to The Sun.
HAWAII STATE
newschain

Boris Johnson willing to speak to police investigating No 10 parties

Boris Johnson has signalled he is willing to speak to police investigating multiple allegations of Downing Street parties breaching coronavirus regulations but believes he has not broken the law. Downing Street acknowledged aspects of Sue Gray’s Cabinet Office inquiry that touch on potentially criminal acts will be paused after the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MP claims she was told she lost her job because of her ‘Muslimness’

Boris Johnson is facing calls for an inquiry after a Tory MP said she was told that she was sacked from her ministerial post because her Muslim faith was “making colleagues uncomfortable”.Nusrat Ghani said when she lost her job as a transport minister in 2020, a Government whip told her “Muslimness” had been raised as an issue at a Downing Street meeting to discuss the reshuffle.Her explosive claim in an interview with The Sunday Times brought immediate condemnation from Conservative MPs and opposition parties alike, with demands for an inquiry.Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said there was no place for Islamophobia...
U.K.
The Independent

Downing Street parties: The tweets coming back to haunt Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has been hit by allegations of yet another party said to have taken place at Downing Street while social restrictions were in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus.With Whitehall mandarin Sue Gray currently compiling her report into a string of potentially rule-breaking social gatherings and due to file before the end of the week - and with the Metropolitan Police announcing an investigation - ITV News reported on Monday evening that a surprise 56th birthday party was held for Mr Johnson on 19 June 2020.Led by his partner Carrie Johnson, the Cabinet Room bash is...
U.K.
The Independent

Johnson under pressure to hold inquiry into MP’s ‘Muslimness’ sacking claim

Boris Johnson is under mounting pressure to hold an inquiry into claims a junior minister was sacked because of her “Muslimness” after a second Cabinet minister called for an investigation.Health Secretary Sajid Javid followed Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi in insisting that the incendiary allegations by Nusrat Ghani were properly looked into.In an interview, Ms Ghani said that following her dismissal as a transport minister in February 2020, she was told by a Government whip that her faith made colleagues “uncomfortable” and that her career would be “destroyed” if she tried to complain.In a fresh statement on Sunday, the MP for...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MP clashes with local newspaper after refusing to write column about partygate

A Conservative MP has got into an angry spat with her local newspaper after she refused to write about the partgate scandal engulfing Downing Street.Julie Marson declined a request by Bishop’s Stortford Independent to cover the controversy in her regular column, later saying she would not be “dictated to”.The paper ran an editorial in place of her column explaining why the MP for Hertford and Stortford’s submitted piece on train services and hare coursing had not been published, with extracts of an email from her office.Ms Marson accused editor Paul Winspear of “mansplaining”, adding on Twitter: “Women didn’t get...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson: Ghani’s claims of Islamophobia taken ‘extremely seriously’

Boris Johnson insisted he was taking allegations from a Tory MP that her Muslim faith played a role in being sacked as a junior minister “extremely seriously”.The Prime Minister has ordered a Cabinet Office investigation into Nusrat Ghani’s claim that she was told her ministerial exit was linked to her “Muslimness”.Mr Johnson has asked the Cabinet Office to “establish the facts” regarding the claims of Islamophobia made by the Conservative MP.She said that when she raised the matter with Mr Johnson directly after losing her job in a February 2020 ministerial reshuffle, he told her he could not get involved.Mr...
POLITICS
The Independent

Cressida Dick says Met Police will now investigate Downing Street parties held during lockdown

Metropolitan Police chief Cressida Dick has announced the force will now investigate “a number” of allegations of parties held in No 10 during Covid lockdown restrictions.It represents another severe blow to Boris Johnson, whose political future already hangs in the balance ahead of the long-awaited report by senior civil servant, Sue Gray.It also comes after fresh claims that Downing Street held a birthday party for the prime minister in the Cabinet Room on 19 June 2020 – despite rules banning indoor socialising. Revealing the new probe, the Met commissioner said she understood “deep public concern” over the reports of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Netflix
The Independent

Sue Gray’s inquiry into No 10 parties to continue but report ‘delayed until after police investigation’

Sue Gray’s inquiry into No 10 parties will carry on, despite the police announcing its own probe into the scandal – but its report is expected to be delayed.The Cabinet Office made clear the investigation – which is likely to determine whether Boris Johnson survives in power – is ongoing, despite suggestions it would be “paused”.However, it may not emerge for several weeks, while the police carry out their own inquiries, having been expected to be released at the end of this week, prolonging the agony for the Tory party.“The investigation being carried out by Sue Gray is...
POLITICS
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
The Independent

Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Tory donor threatens legal action against Government and Penny Mordaunt

The major Tory donor behind a blocked £1.2 billion cross-Channel power cable project has threatened to take legal action against the Government and trade minister Penny Mordaunt Alexander Temerko said he will within weeks bring a judicial review against Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng’s decision against Aquind’s proposed electricity link between Portsmouth and Normandy.And he said he would bring unspecified legal action against Ms Mordaunt personally, describing her as the “biggest threat to security” after she successfully campaigned against the project.The Portsmouth North MP, a former defence secretary, had warned the Aquind link was a threat to Britain’s “energy security” as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

PM orders inquiry into Nusrat Ghani claim of Islamophobia in ministerial sacking

Boris Johnson has ordered an inquiry into claims made by a former minister that she was sacked because of concerns about her “Muslimness”.Following a phone conversation with Nusrat Ghani on Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has asked the Cabinet Office to “establish the facts” regarding the claims of Islamophobia made by the Conservative East Sussex MP.A senior Cabinet Official civil servant, Sue Gray is already carrying out a separate investigation into allegations that lockdown-busting parties were held in Downing Street.As he said at the time, the Prime Minister takes these claims very seriouslyDowning StreetMs Ghani has claimed that she...
POLITICS
The Independent

Gavin Williamson accused of threatening MP over school funding

Former education secretary Gavin Williamson has been accused of threatening to withdraw funding for a school in the constituency of MP who was considering voting against the Government When he defected from the Tories to Labour on Wednesday, Bury South MP Christian Wakeford said he had previously been warned funding for a new high school would not go ahead if he voted for a motion criticising the Government over free school meals.At the time he did not say who was responsible, but speaking to The Sunday Times he said it was Mr Williamson.He said that Mr Williamson, a former chief...
EDUCATION
