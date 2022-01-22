ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Hizzoner Adams takes his first paycheck in cryptocurrency

By Marc Wojno
ZDNet
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is a day of firsts for the newly elected mayor of New York City. Earlier in the day, Mayor Eric Adams received his first paycheck in cryptocurrency — specifically, in a combination of Bitcoin and Ethereum coins — becoming the first mayor of the Big Apple to have his check...

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 0

 

ZDNet

Two-thirds of Americans believe cryptocurrencies will be widely accepted within 5 years

It's hard to avoid the latest headlines proclaiming that Bitcoin has lost half of its value since reaching its record high just two months ago. News like that can easily raise an investor's blood pressure several points -- or force them to put their money into a simple savings account. Yet despite such volatility in the fast-evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrency, a new survey from crypto trading platform Voyager Digital announced late last week that two-thirds of the more-than 6,000 Americans it surveyed are bullish on cryptocurrencies. Those Americans believe that cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins and the like will be widely accepted as forms of payment within the next five years.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Sends a Message That New York City Is Open to Technology, Says Mayor

Mayor Adams believes Bitcoin will send a message that the Big Apple is ready to adopt new technologies. Bitcoin will help New York to send a message to the world that the city is open to adopting new and innovative technologies, said mayor Eric Adams. He also showed no regrets about receiving his first paycheck in BTC amid the market meltdown.
ZDNet

Digital currency could 'fundamentally change' the financial system, says Federal Reserve

The US Federal Reserve is looking at the pros and cons of releasing a central bank digital currency, or CBDC, for domestic payments. A CBDC issued by the Fed, the US central bank, could enable easier and faster electronic payments, but it may add risks to financial stability and reduce privacy compared to cash transactions. A CBDC is the digital equivalent of cash but with the properties of digital payments.
U.S. POLITICS
ZDNet

Amazon fake crypto token investment scam steals Bitcoin from victims

A new cryptocurrency-related scam is abusing the Amazon brand to dupe would-be investors into handing over Bitcoin (BTC). Cryptocurrency and digital token scams have become a common threat facing investors and the general public today. Even though regulators worldwide are clamping down on fraud -- through tax legislation, securities offering...
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Businesses are banking on cryptocurrency. But there are two big challenges ahead

Cryptocurrency is polarizing topic, but there's no denying its growing popularity. In addition to a handful of big-name companies that now accept Bitcoin and its ilk, we now have countries viewing crypto as legitimate currency -- specifically, El Salvador, which in 2021 became the first country in the world to formally recognize Bitcoin as legal tender.
MARKETS
ZDNet

The future of money: Where blockchain and cryptocurrency will take us next

We are on the precipice of a new form of finance that will use a range of technologies to change the way we use and manage one of our most fundamental tools: money. Gone are the days of taking out cash from an ATM, applying for a mortgage by visiting a bank branch, or shopping in a department store. Now, for many, conducting financial transactions of any kind is a purely online experience, escalated over the past two years by the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasingly, the future of money exists in the Ether, via phones and laptops.
MARKETS
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – live: Crypto market rebounds as Elon Musk makes McDonald’s plea

Bitcoin’s price collapse on Friday has reverberated throughout crypto market, with leading cryptocurrencies continuing to suffer losses at the start of the week.BTC fell more than $10,000 between Friday and Monday, reaching as low as $33,184, according to CoinMarketCap’s price index. The losses mean the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency is now worth less than half the record peak it experienced in November.The overall market is down by a similar margin, with $1.5 trillion wiped from it in just two months. It has led to fears that a ‘Crypto Winter’ is underway, similar to the ones seen following the 2013 and 2017 bull markets.Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Binance Coin (BNB) and Ripple (XRP) have all failed to recover from the crash, though analysts are divided over which way the market is heading from here.You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions in our live blog below. Read More Bitcoin price stabilises partly after latest crypto market crash – but stays down
STOCKS
pymnts

Bank of America Says U.S. CBDC “Inveitable”

The Bank of America has said a digital currency for the U.S. is “inevitable,” and might occur sometime between 2025 to 2030, Bloomberg writes. Strategists Alkesh Shah and Andrew Moss said the idea of a CBDC is an “inevitable evolution” of today’s electronic currencies. They...
MARKETS

