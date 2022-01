There are a lot of rules when it comes to time travel in Outlander. One of those involves the people who can time travel. Is Jamie one of them?. Not everyone is able to time travel. We know that Claire, Brianna, and Roger all have the gene. In both the show and books, we’ve also met a few other individuals who can time travel, including Geillis, Wendigo Donner, and Master Raymond. There are many others around the world.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO