ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

CDC Says Studies Show Boosters Offer Increased Protection Against Omicron

By VOA News
Voice of America
 7 days ago

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says it has evidence COVID-19 vaccines work against the omicron variant. Citing three studies, the CDC said the vaccines appear to work particularly well for those who received booster shots. The U.S. studies are the first to examine the effectiveness of the...

www.voanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Voice of America

Moderna Begins Clinical Trials of Omicron-Specific Booster

WASHINGTON — U.S. biotech company Moderna announced on Wednesday that it has begun clinical trials of a booster dose of vaccine designed specifically to combat the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The trials will involve a total of 600 adults, half of whom have received two doses of Moderna's...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Omicron#Booster#Urgent Care Center#Covid#White House
Voice of America

As Omicron Variant Slows, Health Officials Offer Hope

World health officials are offering hope that the slowing spread of Omicron may lead to a weakening of the COVID-19 pandemic. But officials also warn of hard weeks ahead and the possibility of another, more dangerous variant appearing. In the United States, daily case numbers are dropping sharply. The same...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Voice of America

Studies Suggest Vaccines Cut 'Long COVID’ Risk

New studies in Israel and Britain suggest COVID-19 vaccines can reduce the risk of people suffering from “long COVID.”. Preliminary results of a study in Israel – which has not been peer reviewed – show that people who received the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and tested positive for the virus were much less likely to report any lingering symptoms than people who were unvaccinated when they were infected.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Thrombosis, thrombocytopenia syndrome up after Ad26.COV2.S vaccine

(HealthDay)—The rate of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) is higher after receipt of the Ad26.COV2.S vaccine than mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines, according to a case series published online Jan. 18 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Isaac See, M.D., from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Response...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study finds vitamin D supplements with or without Omega-3s decreased risk of autoimmune diseases

Autoimmune diseases (AD) such as rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatica, autoimmune thyroid disease and psoriasis, are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality as people age. Few effective treatments are available for AD, but some preclinical studies have hinted that supplements, including vitamin D and omega-3 (or n-3) fatty acids, may have beneficial effects. In a new study published in BMJ, investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital evaluated whether taking vitamin D and/or omega fatty acid supplements could affect rates of AD. The team tested this in the large-scale vitamin D and Omega-3 Trial (VITAL), a randomized study which followed participants for approximately five years. Investigators found the people who took vitamin D, or vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids had a significantly lower rate of AD than people who took a placebo.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Voice of America

US Donating 2 Million COVID Vaccine Doses to Kenya, Morocco

WASHINGTON — The United States will soon ship more than 2 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to the African nations of Kenya and Morocco, the White House told VOA on Wednesday. "As the president has said, America will be the arsenal of vaccines in our fight against...
U.S. POLITICS
nystateofpolitics.com

Buprenorphine is now available without prior authorization for people on Medicaid

Obtaining medication-assisted treatment for a substance abuse disorder is no longer a matter of equity. Gov. Kathy Hochul, in December, signed a bill into law sponsored by state Sen. Pete Harckham, chair of the Committee on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, and Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal that ensures people who have substance abuse disorders can immediately access medicine that will manage their withdrawal symptoms, regardless of the kind of insurance they carry.
HEALTH
Medical Daily

COVID-19 Survivors Found To Have Elevated Levels Of Self-Attacking Antibodies

There is mounting evidence that people who contracted COVID-19 and recovered developed antibodies that could attack their organs and tissues in the long run. Researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center recently reported that a SARS-CoV-2 infection could trigger an immune response involving self-attacking antibodies that could last months after the initial infection and recovery.
SCIENCE
CBS News

Singer dies after deliberately catching COVID-19

A popular Czech folk singer who deliberately caught COVID-19 has died, her son says. Hanka Horka, who was not vaccinated, caught the virus from her son and husband, who are vaccinated but still caught it over the holidays, according to BBC News. The 57-year-old purposefully did not stay away from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Chattanooga Daily News

Anti-vaxxer who bragged he was a hero for refusing to get vaccinated is now urging other vaccine skeptics not to follow his lead after the killer virus left him fighting for life in hospital

The 52-year-old former anti-vaxxer who reportedly bragged he was a hero for refusing to get vaccinated is now urging people and other vaccine skeptics not to follow his lead after the killer virus left him fighting for life in hospital. He reportedly turned his back on getting a life-saving injection, but after contracting Coronavirus just before Christmas now says he wishes he’d had the COVID-19 vaccine.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Shreveport Magazine

Man hospitalized with COVID dies after his wife and son unsuccessfully sued to force the hospital to allow him to receive Ivermectin treatments

According to reports, the 71-year-old COVID patient whose family sued to get him Ivermectin treatments has died. His wife and son sued Mayo Clinic for refusing to let him receive Ivermectin treatments from an outside doctor. Health officials said that the drug, which is used to treat parasites in humans and animals, is not approved to treat COVID and is strongly opposed by the FDA, CDC and most medical professionals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCJB

Florida surgeon general appointee says getting vaccinated isn’t the only tool to prevent COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - During the tense hearing Dr. Joseph Ladapo, when asked said vaccines aren’t the only answer when it comes to fighting COVID-19. Ladapo is a professor in the UF College of Medicine department whose focus includes a combination of research and health policy, teaching, and participation in department conferences and activities.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WNCT

NC treasurer’s report critical of how hospitals bill poor

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina nonprofit hospitals too often are billing poor people for medical care when they should write the expenses off as a result of their tax-exempt status, according to a report released Wednesday by the state treasurer’s office. The report, developed by the State Health Plan and the National Academy of State […]
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy