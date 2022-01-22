ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ Choreographer Breaks Down Andrew Garfield and Robin de Jesús’ ‘No More’ Dance Sequence

By Jazz Tangcay
 3 days ago
For “Tick, Tick… Boom!” choreographer Ryan Heffington, coming up with the steps for “No More” — the musical’s duet between Jonathan ( Andrew Garfield ) and Michael (Robin de Jesús) — was a collaborative process.

“It was about what felt good on their bodies,” Heffington tells Variety of Garfield and de Jesús, adding that the two are “great movers.”

“No More” comes early in the Lin-Manuel Miranda-directed film, as Jonathan is workshopping his new show “Superbia,” but still hasn’t had a breakthrough. Meanwhile, his best friend Michael, a research executive, is zooming around town in a BMW and has a new apartment with a doorkeeper. Through the song, Michael suggests that it might be time for Jonathan to consider a new career.

“Lin wanted the effect of floaty and moving through space,” explains Heffington. But the seasoned choreographer, who has also worked on “Baby Driver” and “Pose,” says the song’s biggest challenge was the fact that it was sped up — which meant the attention to detail had to be nailed, and everything moved twice as fast.

A lot of the movements were derived from the idea of brotherly love and the notion that the two characters had gone to college together. “The music was inspirational to the piece — there was a nod to headbanging — but it was their relationship that was really inspirational to it all,” Heffington says.

He had done early prep with the actors in 2019, but the pandemic meant production had to stop. When filming resumed, Heffington says he had time to “massage the pieces again.”

The choreographer has high praise for his actors: “They allowed the story to live through movement because they’re so detailed oriented.”

In fact, he would often sit back and watch Garfield and de Jesús rehearse. “I would see where they needed assistance and know what their strong points were,” Heffington says.

Watch a video of Garfield and de Jesús rehearsing “No More” below.

Variety

How ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ Star Robin de Jesús Played the Long Game, Even Through the Setbacks

Robin de Jesús is a three-time Tony Award nominee who’s currently co-starring in “Tick, Tick… Boom!,” one of this year’s film awards season contenders. But de Jesús will be the first to admit that it hasn’t always been easy for him. Listen to this week’s “Stagecraft” podcast below: “It was rough and it was humbling,” he said of the years when he wasn’t working. “I had thought I was going to pop off.” On the new episode of Stagecraft, Variety‘s theater podcast, de Jesús shared what it was like during those rough times — and revealed how he pushed through them. “I’ve always been someone...
MOVIES
Variety

Lin-Manuel Miranda on Casting ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ and How Writing the ‘Encanto’ Music Got Personal

Lin-Manuel Miranda has delivered a wealth of gifts to audiences over the past year, including Broadway’s improvisational hip-hop comedy show “Freestyle Love Supreme,” his feature directorial debut, “Tick, Tick… Boom!” and the double animated dose of “Vivo” and “Encanto.” Miranda wrote eight new songs for “Encanto,” which have gone viral — including “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” The film was number one at the box office over the Thanksgiving holiday, and is now being discovered by more viewers via Disney Plus. “To share that score, that I’m so proud of, it’s more sophisticated than anything I’ve been able to do before...
MUSIC
Variety

Andrew Garfield Wore His Original ‘Spider-Man’ Suit for ‘No Way Home,’ Told Family About Returning

Andrew Garfield confirmed on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast that he wore the same Spider-Man suit in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” that he did in his original “The Amazing-Spider Man” movies. When asked about putting on his original suit again, Garfield responded, “Yeah. I still fit, bruh.” “No, I had to get in shape,” Garfield clarified. “I had to work on it with my trainer. I was very nervous about that. I was very nervous. I was like, no one wants to see an old, fat guy in a Spider-Man costume.” Garfield played Spider-Man in two comic book tentpoles directed by Marc...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Killer Pipes In BTS ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ Video

Vanessa Hudgens, 33, proved she can belt with the best of them in this new behind-the-scenes clip from her Netflix film ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’. Talk about a double threat! In a new clip shared on Instagram, Vanessa Hudgens, 33, proves she’s still got the singing chops that made her iconic as High School Musical‘s Gabriella Montez. Singing to an empty room, Vanessa impresses the crew with her powerful belt and smooth high notes. Though the star wrote she was “hella nervous” to perform, the video proves the singer has nothing to fear.
MLB
Person
Robin De Jesús
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Robin
Person
Ryan Heffington
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’: A countdown to adulthood

Directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Tick, Tick… Boom!” is a new movie musical ode to Broadway musicals and a love letter to all the songwriters and playwrights in Broadway. The production is an homage to the late Johnathan Larson — the writer who created the original “Tick, Tick… Boom!” stageplay and Tony Award-winning “Rent.” In “Tick, Tick… Boom!,” Larson (Andrew Garfield) is struggling to write a sci-fi musical he has been working on for eight years. As he struggles to finish and showcase the piece at a workshop, he also tackles his relationships with his girlfriend Susan (Alexandra Shipp) and his best friend Michael (Robin De Jesús). Larson fights for his dreams during the time of the AIDs epidemic and the lack of action of those in power.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Zendaya Breaks Down the Dark Side Her ‘Euphoria’ Dance Sequence

You could say that in Euphoria Season 2 Episode 3, Rue (Zendaya) dances with the devil. On the one hand, she makes a dangerous deal with Laurie (Martha Kelly), the drug dealer she and Fez (Angus Cloud) were terrorized by in the Euphoria Season 2 premiere on HBO. On a much lighter note, though, Rue gets to enjoy a rare moment of bliss in Euphoria Season 2 Episode 3 when she dances around her room to Frank Sinatra’s “Call Me Irresponsible.” The reverie ends when she twirls into the kitchen and Rue’s sister Gia (Storm Reid) straight up needs to ask her, “Rue, are you high?”
THEATER & DANCE
GAMINGbible

Andrew Garfield Wants To Do More Spider-Man MCU Team-Ups

Andrew Garfield, also know around these parts as the single best thing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, has expressed his interest in returning to the MCU for more superhero team-ups. Specifically, Garfield wants to reunite with his "brothers" Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire for further multiverse shenanigans. We certainly back...
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Head to the Movies with Denzel Washington, Andrew Garfield & More on The Broadway Show

Denzel Washington in "The Tragedy of Macbeth" Awards season has arrived, and The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal has your front row seat to the stars. Before The Broadway Show airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on January 23 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wwnytv.com

tick, tick...Boom! - Movie Review

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) tick, tick… Boom! is Lin Manuel Miranda’s feature film directorial debut. It is based on the late Jonathan’s Larson’s autobiographical musical. It is an intimate, tumultuous, glorious journey of the struggles of a young artist who feels the pressure of turning 30, unaccomplished, undiscovered, and of course poor. It takes place in 1990. Andrew Garfield plays the dedicated, hardworking young Jonathan who will sacrifice anything for his art. Jonathan Larson won the Pulitzer Prize and Tony, for the trailblazing musical Rent, which played on Broadway for 12 years and would have made him a fortune in royalties. If he hadn’t tragically died right before it opened off-Broadway. tick, tick…Boom! takes place before Larson wrote rent and focuses on the period when Larson was preparing for a crucial workshop production for possible backers at the famous off-Broadway theater, Playwright’s Horizon. The workshopped musical is called, Superba, and to my knowledge still hasn’t been produced.
WATERTOWN, NY
thetacomaledger.com

Lin Manuel Miranda’s “Tick, Tick…BOOM!” reimagines the life of Jonathan Larson

“tick, tick…BOOM!” is a stunning musical no one should miss. Set as a semi-autobiographical musical about Jonathan Larson – the man who redefined musicals with his work “Rent,” “Tick, Tick…BOOM!” directed by Lin Manuel Miranda is a stunning and musically beautiful movie that reimagines the life of Larson before he made it big in theater.
MOVIES
Deadline

Andrew Garfield On His SAG Nom For Netflix’s ‘tick, tick…BOOM!’: “This Nomination Honors Jonathan Larson”

Andrew Garfield scored a SAG nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for the Netflix film tick, tick…BOOM! In the film Garfield plays Jon, a young theater composer who’s waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical.  Waking up early in the morning with his dog in tow to talk to Deadline about his nomination, Garfield got candid about portraying the late Rent composer Jonathan Larson and showing respect to his legacy. This experience and acknowledgement by his peers isn’t something the...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Andrew Garfield ‘Lied to People for Two Years’ About ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Role

Andrew Garfield’s next role? Professional party planner, or so we can only hope. During an interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Garfield likened keeping his “Spider-Man: No Way Home” role under wraps to planning the ultimate “surprise birthday party” for Marvel fans. “It was fun to keep it secret, because you know when you’re planning a surprise birthday party for someone and they’re like, ‘I hate surprises. Tell me, is the party happening? No seriously, don’t mess around because you know I actually hate surprises,'” Garfield joked. “So it felt like I was part of organizing a surprise birthday party for a...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

When Sound Inhabits Emotional State, From ‘Last Night in Soho’ to ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’

Last Night in Soho Focus Features For Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller — in which Ellie (Thomasin McKenzie) is transported to Soho in the swinging ’60s, where she follows a singer, Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy) — the director’s go-to supervising sound editor/designer and rerecording mixer, Julian Slater, aimed to create sounds that might come from 1965. “We desperately wanted the movie to sound like something distinctly and sonically relevant to that time period,” he explains. “We spent a lot of time shunning modern-day plug-ins and effects units. There’s a lot of stuff happening with regard to using pieces of dialogue and sound effects and...
MOVIES
