Goodman: Diversity of talent and experience tapped to lead EC3PA

The excitement is overflowing as Erie County Community College of PA heads into its second semester of operation in Erie. Dr. Chris Gray has worked to bring in a staff that has a diverse set of skills and experiences to create a new and exciting educational opportunity to Erie County. Efforts have been made to recruit and select individuals who have the talent and skill — both from higher education and from the business sector — to develop and lead EC3PA into the future.

I am the new vice president of academic and student services. I am a first-time resident to the Erie community after spending time as dean of students and vice president of student affairs at an Illinois college and as dean of student enrollment services at an Arizona community college. The newly hired Vice President of Administration William Jeffress brings strong Erie community ties and connections to the four-year university landscape to the EC3PA leadership table after having worked with various community organizations and Mercyhurst University.

Both Dr. Keri Bowman, dean of student support and student success and enrollment management, and Rebecca Walker, dean of applied programs and student success and innovation, have come home to help lead the institution. In her time away from Erie, Dr. Bowman has been a part of large student affairs teams in advising and retention in North Carolina and Virginia, most recently at Northern Virginia Community College.

Not only has Dean Walker worked on workforce and community partnerships efforts while at Elgin Community College in Illinois, she also has served overseas in Cambodia.

EC3PA’s newest hire, Doug Massey, will bring the community connection even closer to home as Mr. Massey’s most recent experience includes work with the Erie Chamber of Commerce. This will help EC3PA connect with business and industry players throughout the county as the college builds out programs to meet the diverse needs of the entire county.

Among the faculty ranks at EC3PA, a similar mix of experience is evident. Half of the current faculty have taught at one of the four-year institutions in the Erie area with Kimber Forrester (communications), Catherine Robertson (business), and Alex Wheaton (English) having held adjunct teaching roles at Gannon University. Prof. Wheaton and Prof. Robertson have also taught at Mercyhurst University. In addition, Prof. Forrester has taught at Edinboro University in addition to various community colleges in Maryland and Ohio.

The remaining faculty bring a wealth of teaching experience at both the two-year and four-year college level from outside of the Erie area. Dr. Leatra Tate (social sciences) has held teaching positions at Point Park University. Dr. Jennifer Robinette (English) has taught at Baton Rouge Community College, Eastern Gateway Community College (OH) and Northern Michigan University prior to beginning at EC3PA. Rob Farinelli (math) has extensive community college experience including the College of Southern Maryland, Northern Virginia Community College, and the Community College of Allegheny County.

Every member of the EC3PA community brings a wealth of experience collected from time spent in Erie and the surrounding communities or time outside of Pennsylvania. All in all, this diversity is what makes EC3PA strong and what will allow the college to be a viable partner to help enhance Erie County’s position as a major player in manufacturing, health care, and other key industries represented within the northwestern Pennsylvania region.

Guy Goodman is the vice president for academic and student services at the Erie County Community College of PA.