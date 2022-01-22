Kumu Kahua Theatre shares how you can win $100 and a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press

A woman went to an AYCE (All You Can Eat) sushi joint for some sushi. Well her craving for sushi ended up sending her to the emergency room! No, she wasn’t allergic to anything. She wasn’t poisoned. She ate too much! She took full advantage of the AYCE option and ended up eating 32 rolls in her one sitting! Now if you do the math, that’s a lot of sushi, considering one roll of sushi has 8-10 pieces. Times that by 32, yeah, that’s a lot! She finished the 32 rolls and had instant stomach pains. We wonder why! She went to the emergency room and will be ok. We bet that will be the last time she does that again! We have more on this story and more in today’s Other News!

RESTAURANTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO