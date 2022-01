Mississippi State did what it had to do last week, but not what it wanted to do. For the second time this season, the Bulldogs had control late into the second half of what could have been a Quad I win, only to fall apart in the closing minutes to lose a game it shouldn't have. Back in December, the Bulldogs let Colorado State off the hook with an epic collapse of failed shot-making and error-filled basketball. Last Wednesday, the Bulldogs let a vulnerable Florida Gators team, without the services of its best player, pass by them in a similar fashion.

