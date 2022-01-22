ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Weber Grills apologizes for ill-timed meatloaf recipe email

KRMG
KRMG
 8 days ago

NEW YORK — (AP) — Weber picked the wrong day to suggest grilling meatloaf.

The outdoor grill maker apologized on Friday for sending a recipe-of-the-week email earlier that day featuring instructions on how to prepare “BBQ Meat Loaf.”

The email coincided with news of the death of Marvin Lee Aday, best known as rock superstar Meat Loaf.

Not long after sending out its recipe, Weber Grills followed up, offering its “sincerest apologies” to recipients.

“At the time we shared this recipe with you, we were not aware of the unfortunate passing of American singer and actor Mr. Marvin Lee Aday, also known as Meat Loaf,” Weber said. “We want to express our deepest apologies for this oversight and for any offense this email may have caused.”

The company based in Palatine, Illinois, offered its condolences to Aday's family and fans, signing off as “The Weber Family.”

Meat Loaf, who shot to fame on the back of anthems such as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light” and “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” died Thursday, according to a family statement provided by his longtime agent Michael Greene. He was 74.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
arlenbennycenac.com

Classic Savory Meatloaf Recipe

It’s consistently beneficial to have a reliable, flavorful recipe in your back pocket that doesn’t require a lot of prep time and is always sure to satisfy. That recipe does exist, and it’s this classic, all-American meatloaf recipe from Martha Stewart’s recipe blog that’s guaranteed to delight your taste buds, budget, and kitchen.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Cookie & Kate’s Favorite Grilled Cheese Recipe Is Full of Brilliant Tips

I went to college in southern California, where In-n-Out reigns supreme. On countless afternoons, my friends and I would find ourselves grabbing a bite to eat at the location closest to campus. While the fast-food restaurant is known for its burgers, they also make a delicious grilled cheese sandwich, which my vegetarian friends were always extremely grateful for. In many ways, I consider vegetarians to be the experts on grilled cheese sandwiches. There are so many sandwiches that involve meat or fish, but grilled cheeses are a classic that vegetarians can enjoy.
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
New York State
Taste Of Home

This Is Our Highest-Rated Recipe of All Time

Here at Taste of Home, we know a thing or two about good food. While we get sent thousands of recipe submissions a year by folks, there are some recipes that we can devour again and again. We’re talking our most-loved, highest-rated recipes. But there can only be one that rises to the #1 spot.
RECIPES
cbslocal.com

Recipe: Thai Bowls From The Classic Grill At Madden’s On Gull Lake

Pad Thai Sauce- 1 c. Rice Wine Vinegar. Put all ingredients in pot on stove & heat to boil. Remove from heat, cool reserve for later. You can use many different proteins to top your Thai bowl, I recommend sautéed chicken, grilled shrimp, roast pork, or grilled beef. Prepare...
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Greene
Person
Meat Loaf
Fox11online.com

Game Day Recipe: Grilled steak sandwich with horseradish sauce

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Titletown Griller is back with another crowd pleasing recipe for game day! Chris Schemm shows how to make a grilled steak sandwich with horseradish sauce, whether you're planning to watch the Green Bay Packers-San Francisco 49ers playoff game from the warmth of your home, or the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field. Schemm picked a roast that will fit nicely on his "tailgate sized" Big Green Egg grill.
GREEN BAY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheartcats.com

Watch As ‘Ghost’ Throws Cat Across Kitchen In Chilling Video

Gone are the old ways as science and technology have banished bogeymen and creatures of lore into hiding. But every so often comes an occurrence that just can’t be explained, and those old fears of things that go bump in the night resurface from the order of the rational.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grilling#Anthems#Food Drink#American
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: moldy roast, dead mice and ‘an imminent health hazard’

In the past four weeks, state and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations, including moldy roasted food, dead mice and corned beef that was more than three weeks old. One eatery agreed to halt all food service after the inspector determined it posed “an imminent health […] The post Restaurant inspection update: moldy roast, dead mice and ‘an imminent health hazard’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
8K+
Followers
49K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy