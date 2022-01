The most exciting part of incorporating new décor into your home is the installation…. and we’re sharing the must-haves for your own personal (or professional) install kit. We chatted with our design and styling teams and got all the intel on their go-to tools for ensuring a successful setup. The install kit is the bag they keep on hand with everything from electric scissors (save your hands when cutting rug pads!), to their favorite snacks and water bottle to keep them energized and hydrated. Here are the tried-and-true essentials in their kit:

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 4 DAYS AGO