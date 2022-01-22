ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

'Betty White Challenge' brings in dollars for Oregon Dog Rescue

KGW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe social media challenge asked people to...

www.kgw.com

Mega 99.3

Betty White’s Final Words Will Leave You Reeling

Betty White's final words were nothing short of heart-wrenching and heartwarming. In a new interview with Page Six, White's former Mama's Family co-star Vicki Lawrence revealed how she discovered what the Golden Girl said before she passed away. Lawrence texted her former co-star Carol Burnett after she saw the news...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Where will Betty White be buried?

While it has not been announced where Betty White will be buried, she could be returned to her dear husband Allen Ludden’s side and be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin. The cemetery is about 50 miles southwest of Madison. The pair, who met on Password, the show that Ludden hosted, were married from 1963 until his 1981 death from stomach cancer. Ludden was just 64 when he died five days shy of the couple’s 18th wedding anniversary. White, who had been married twice before Ludden, never married again. “When you’ve had the best, who needs the rest,” White told Couric. “He was special.”
MINERAL POINT, WI
KTVZ

Betty White’s assistant shares one of her final photos

Betty White would have celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday and her assistant commemorated the day by sharing one of the final photos taken of the beloved actress. “On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty. It was taken on 12/20/21. I believe it’s one of the last photos of her,” Kiersten Mikelas, White’s assistant, shared on her official Facebook page.
CELEBRITIES
Wondering What Betty White Was Worth When She Died?

I mean, even the most evil person on Earth didn’t want BETTY WHITE to die. But at the same time, I’ll bet she had a lot of animal charities in her will, and they’re gonna make some bank. The website Celebrity Net Worth claims Betty was worth...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Betty White's Agent Gives Update on Funeral Arrangements

Ever since Betty White's death on Dec. 31, friends and fans have been sharing stories about how the Hollywood legend was just as wonderful In real life as she seemed on the silver screen. In a new update from her friend and longtime Jeff Witjas, White's low-key nature continues even after her passing with a private funeral. "The arrangements are being handled privately and that was Betty's wish," Witjas told PEOPLE. "As in life, she never wanted people to make a fuss over her."
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Did Betty White Die of Complications From the COVID-19 Booster?

Just a few weeks shy of what would have been her 100th birthday, actress Betty White died on Dec. 31, 2021 at the age of 99. "Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home," the Golden Girls' agent told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. Shortly after her death was announced, social media rumors arose that Betty White had actually died due to causes related to receiving a COVID-19 booster.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTRF

Betty White says avoiding these foods can help with longevity

Betty White turns 100 on January 17, and she has an unusual diet habit, say reports. She doesn’t eat anything green, and she says this has helped her lead a long, healthy life according to reports. White describes herself as an optimist and is grateful for her good health,...
DIETS
fox40jackson.com

Trisha Yearwood does Betty White Challenge, raises more than $30,000 for animal rescue charity

Trisha Yearwood celebrated what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday by raising money for animals in the late star’s honor. The singer, author and wife of Garth Brooks hosted a fundraiser on TalkShopLive Monday, Jan. 17, which would have marked White’s 100th birthday had she not died of natural causes on Dec. 31. In light of the event, Yearwood and several others participated in the Betty White Challenge, in which people were encouraged to donate whatever they could to animal welfare organizations en masse in her honor.
PETS
TODAY.com

Betty White’s assistant shares ‘last photo’ taken of the actor: ‘A wonderful memory’

Earlier today, Betty White's assistant, Kiersten Mikelas, shared the last picture she believes was taken of the actor before White died in late December. In the beautiful picture, which she posted on White's official Instagram account, fans could see the late "Golden Girls" star smile for a pic with Mikelas while they sat on a couch, surrounded by flowers and plush snowmen.
CELEBRITIES
wbkb11.com

Shelter receives massive donation in Betty White’s memory

ALPENA, Mich. — People on social media donated thousands to their local shelters this week in honor of actor and animal–lover Betty White. Here in Alpena, the Second Chance Animal Shelter has received $5,000 and counting since Monday. Treasurer Leanne Bloom told WBKB the money was a welcome...
ALPENA, MI
TMZ.com

Betty White Mural Encourages Dog Rescue Donations

There's a new tribute to Betty White in town, but this one isn't just about honoring Betty ... it's about promoting the cause closest to her heart. Corie Mattie is responsible for the new mural that's been installed on L.A.'s famed Melrose Ave. She says the piece took her roughly 15 hours to complete and includes the mission statement ... "Be More Like Betty."
ANIMALS

