ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL ends daily COVID-19 testing of unvaccinated players

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1buIMJ_0dsYbkXz00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL and NFL Players Association updated COVID-19 Protocols ahead of the Divisional Round Playoffs games Saturday and Sunday.

According to a memo provided by a source close to the league, unvaccinated players will no longer be required to be tested daily. The changes were made after the league consulted with infectious disease experts, according to the memo.

The source said the memo was sent Friday to NFL teams playing in Divisional Round Games, including the Kansas City Chiefs, and is effective immediately.

According to the memo, every player and staff member will continue to have enhanced symptom screening. Any player to staff member who reports symptoms will be tested promptly with a rapidtest. That person will then be isolated until the results of the test are received.

Woman’s allegations against Chiefs’ Willie Gay detailed in court documents

Players and families will continue to have access to voluntary testing on a daily basis, including at-home tests that have already been distributed.

“This comprehensive, symptom-based approach to testing, reflects our recent experience with the Omicron variant and conforms to current public health recommendations and best practices employed in healthcare, and offers the best opportunity for identifying and treating cases promptly and avoiding spread within the facility,” the NFL’s memo to teams said.

The NFL and NFL Players Association did not make changes to protocols for players and staff to return after testing positive for COVID-19.

As agreed upon in December, those who test positive, but are asymptomatic, must isolate for five days. An individual must also be fever-free for at least 24 hours without the help of medication. Any additional symptoms the individual reported must also have either been “resolved or improved,” and the player or employee must be cleared by a team doctor.

Nelly to headline halftime of Chiefs-Bills game

Once cleared all individuals must wear a mask for five days after returning except when participating in practice or a game.

The NFL said last month that nearly 95% of NFL players were vaccinated , and almost 100% of NFL personnel were vaccinated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Cutting Veteran Running Back

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut a veteran running back to open up a roster spot ahead of Sunday’s Divisional Round game. The Bucs advanced to the Divisional Round this weekend by beating the Eagles last Sunday afternoon. Now, they have a date with the Los Angeles Rams, who may have had the most dominant playoff performance of the Wild Card round.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
The Spun

Look: NFL Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On The Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Dwayne Haskins

With Ben Roethlisberger retiring, there are a lot of eyes on the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ remaining QB room – specifically on Dwayne Haskins. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Haskins is going to be getting another shot in 2022. On Sunday he reported that the Steelers plan to place a restricted free agent tender on him.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelly
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce New Decision On RB Leonard Fournette

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting much needed lift in their backfield. On Saturday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Bucs running back Leonard Fournette is being activated and will play in the team’s divisional round matchup against the Rams. Playoff Lenny is back. “The Bucs are activating RB...
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Found Dead In Prison

A former National Football League player who spent time with the Dallas Cowboys was reportedly found dead in prison earlier this month. Junior Siavii, 43, was reportedly found dead at the federal prison in Leavenworth. The former Dallas Cowboys player was reportedly found unresponsive inside of his cell. He was...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#American Football#Nfl Players Association#Covid 19 Protocols#The Kansas City Chiefs#Omicron
The Spun

Tyreek Hill Reveals Promise Patrick Mahomes Made Sunday

Tyreek Hill made big play after big play for the Chiefs in the divisional round. And when Kansas City needed their Cheetah most, with a minute to go in the fourth, Patrick Mahomes connected with Hill on a 64-yard strike to take a (short-lived) 33-29 lead. After the game, the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs HC Andy Reid reacts to Josh Allen, Bills’ comments on controversial OT rules

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills played a game for the ages in the AFC Divisional Round, as Kansas City only just edged out Buffalo 42-36. Besides the incredible quarterback show put on by Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, one of the biggest storylines after the game was the controversial overtime rule, which prevented Allen and the Bills from touching the ball. Allen spoke about the rule, noting that it “is what it is” but that he’d likely be celebrating if it was the other way around too. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid seemed to offer a response to those comments when speaking about the controversial OT rules, via NBC Sports.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
963K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy