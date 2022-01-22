ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden’s $15 minimum wage hike for federal agencies goes into effect

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w9ECs_0dsYbbbS00

( The Hill ) – Federal agencies were directed to implement President Biden ’s $15 an hour minimum wage for government workers on Friday.

The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) issued a memo to heads of executive departments and agencies, which provides guidance for adjusting pay rates for employees to at least $15 per hour.

OPM called it a “general policy” of the Biden-Harris administration that federal employees receive a $15 minimum wage. The rule is set to take full effect on Jan. 30, the Labor Department announced in November.

The higher wage will impact 70,000 workers from mainly the Defense Department, Department of Agriculture and Department of Veterans Affairs, according to OPM.

Biden addresses administration’s efforts during first year of presidency

The memo also noted that OPM established a working group to develop recommendations on the $15 minimum wage rule and found that “the vast majority” of the 2.2 million federal workers already earn a pay rate of at least $15 per hour.

Biden, in a statement in April, said that the rule to raise the minimum wage “enhances worker productivity and generates higher-quality work by boosting workers’ health, morale, and effort; reducing absenteeism and turnover; and lowering supervisory and training costs.”

Democrats and organized labor have pushed for a similar minimum wage increase for all American workers, but no such action has been able to move in Congress. The national minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiipublicradio.org

Federal civilian workers get new $15 minimum wage

The state Legislature will once again take up the issue of raising the minimum wage this session. But one group of Hawaiʻi workers is already guaranteed to have an increase. The U.S. Office of Personnel Management announced last week that federal civilian employees will be paid at least $15 an hour.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Employees#Organized Labor#Federal Agencies#National Minimum Wage#Opm#The Labor Department#The Defense Department#Democrats#American#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
Missoulian

Opinion: Pro-Con: Do we need a federal minimum wage boost?

PRO: All workers should share the benefits of growth. The federal minimum wage has stood at $7.25 an hour since 2009. This is by far the longest period that we have gone without an increase in the minimum wage since it was first established in 1938. In the 12 years since the last increase, prices have risen by 29 percent, which means the minimum wage has lost a bit less than one-third of its value.
BUSINESS
fox34.com

Government raises minimum wage for federal employees

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The government has raised the minimum wage for its civilian employees. They will now earn at least $15 an hour. It applies to anyone who works for the federal government, including more than 6600 Texans, including postal workers, employees at the USDA, the Federal courthouse, and staff at VA facilities, all of which are here in Lubbock.
LUBBOCK, TX
bloomberglaw.com

Spillover From Biden’s $15 Contractor Wage Hike? Experts Differ

Economists and attorneys are keeping a close watch on how the Biden administration’s regulation raising the federal contractor minimum wage to $15 an hour later this month could have spillover effects on the labor market as a whole. The labor shortages affecting sectors across the economy during the pandemic...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
bigislandnow.com

Minimum Wage Hike Passes First Vote – But Still Long Way Before Becoming Law

The proposal to increase Hawai‘i’s minimum wage to $18 by 2026 passed its first hurdle Monday, Jan. 24, but it still has more to clear before becoming law. The state Senate Committee on Labor, Culture and the Arts, voted 4-0 to pass SB2018 to second reading. It will now head to second its second reading, which has yet to be scheduled. It must pass three readings at the Senate before crossing over to the House, which must also approve it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX59

Feds launch website for claiming part 2 of child tax credit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government launched a revamped website Monday — the first day of tax filing season — to help people who were eligible for the expanded child tax credit under last year’s pandemic relief bill claim the second half of the payment they were due. The site, ChildTaxCredit.gov, features a new tool that […]
INCOME TAX
New Haven Register

Hawaii House leaders propose hiking minimum wage to $18

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers opened a new session of the Legislature on Wednesday with House leaders proposing to raise the state's minimum wage to $18 an hour and spend $600 million on housing for Native Hawaiians on the waiting list for Hawaiian homelands. The highest state minimum wage...
HAWAII STATE
The Holland Sentinel

Huizenga co-sponsors bill to stop federal spending if bills are found to increase inflation

GRAND RAPIDS — U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga is among the Republican lawmakers backing legislation that would stop bills from being passed if the Congressional Budget Office found them to increase inflation. The Inflation Prevention Act, introduced Thursday in the House, would prevent Congress from passing any bill the CBO finds to increase inflation...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Frederick News-Post

All workers should share the benefits of growth; raise the federal minimum wage

The federal minimum wage has stood at $7.25 an hour since 2009. This is by far the longest period that we have gone without an increase in the minimum wage since it was first established in 1938. In the 12 years since the last increase, prices have risen by 29 percent, which means the minimum wage has lost a bit less than one-third of its value.
ECONOMY
WTOK-TV

Miss. senator’s bill would increase minimum wage to $12 by 2025

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thirteen state senators, including many from the Jackson and Hinds County delegation, have signed onto to support a bill that would mean more money in the pockets of the state’s lowest-paid workers. Sen. Robert Jackson, of North Mississippi, authored S.B. 2114, a bill that would...
JACKSON, MS
Washington Examiner

Adam Laxalt runs as '51st Senate seat' to block Biden

Adam Laxalt isn’t overpromising. The Nevada Republican, his party’s leading candidate for Senate in the Silver State, offered a modest menu of agenda items he plans to pursue should the GOP win a majority of seats in the chamber in the midterm elections. Topping the list? Using control of the floor, and key Senate committees, to conduct aggressive oversight of President Joe Biden and his administration. Laxalt also would encourage the Republican majority he hopes to usher in to look deeper into the Russia investigation that consumed Washington during most of former President Donald Trump’s term.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
963K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy