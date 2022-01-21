ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Branch, NJ

Long Branch in the dark: Major power outage affecting most of city

By Erik Larsen, Asbury Park Press
 3 days ago
LONG BRANCH - Most of the city is without power on Friday evening, according to police.

The electrical failure has trapped people in elevators and created a number of other issues that were burdening the city’s firefighters — who were rushing to various scenes with police. First responders from throughout the area were assisting the city’s emergency services.

Police said the cause of the outage was presently unknown.

Crews from Jersey Central Power and Light were responding to the scene. An estimated 8,475 customers were without power as of 8:15 p.m. or almost 3% of customers in Monmouth County.

This is a developing story. Stay with app.com for updates.

Erik Larsen: 732-682-9359 or elarsen@gannettnj.com

