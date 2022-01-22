Dan Wetzel: Think It’s a Bad Move Competitively for the ACC

Jim Phillips, the commissioner of the ACC, is one of the main reasons that the College Football Playoff committee has not been able to agree on a deal to expand the playoff field. On a call with the media a couple of weeks ago, he explained that this is not an issue with the playoff itself, but rather with everything that is going on with college athletics at one time. Phillips has said that he wants to take a more “holistic approach” to the expansion and that right now the idea of staying at four teams is best for the time being.

Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports joined the Mac Attack on Thursday and said that he thinks this is the wrong move for the ACC.