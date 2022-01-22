Giants return south after big win over Broncos

INTERNATIONAL FALLS — The Mesabi East boys’ basketball team played possibly their best game of the season thus far Thursday night, traveling up to the border and taking down International Falls, 77-53.

Brayden Leffel led the charge for the Giants with a monstrous 36 points and six made threes in the win. Cody Fallstrom added 18 points and 16 rebounds while Kaid Kuter finished with 13 points.

Jett Tomczak paced the Broncos in the loss with 27 points.

“Our defense was great tonight,” Mesabi East head coach Erik Skelton said. “We did a good job of sticking to our game plan on both ends.”

Skelton commended his three seniors for leading the Giants to the win.

“Brayden, Kaid and Cody all really stepped up tonight and led this team to a real team W.”

Mesabi East will host Two Harbors next on Monday.

ME 37 40 — 77

IF 25 28 — 53

Mesabi East: Brayden Leffel 36, Kaid Kuter 13, Sulvoris Wallace 2, Cody Fallstrom 18, Hayden Sampson 8; Three pointers: Leffel 6, Kuter 2; Free throws: 19-26; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: Sampson.

International Falls: Charlie Greenlee 1, Knute Boerger 4, Jett Tomczak 27, Mason Pullar 7, Tucker Budris 4, Owen Wherley 9, Michael Roche 1; Three pointers: Tomczak 5, Pullar 1; Free throws: 7-24; Total fouls: 19; Fouled out: Hendrix Torgerson.

Greenway 63,

Hill City 43

At Hill City, the Greenway boys’ basketball team saw four players in double figures as they cruised to a 20-point win over the Hornets, 63-43.

Mathias Macknight finished atop the scoreboard for the Raiders with 15 points. Westin Smith added 13. Kolin Waterhouse had 12, all from three-point land while Grant Rychart chipped in with 10.

Hill City was paced by Thor Dunham’s 12 points in the loss.

Greenway will host South Ridge on Monday

GHS 36 27 — 63

HC 16 27 — 43

Greenway: Westin Smith 13, Grant Hansen 7, Tyler Swedeen 5, Kolin Waterhouse 12, Riley Haugen 1, Mathias Macknight 15, Grant Rychart 10; Three pointers: Smith 3, Hansen 1, Waterhouse 4; Free throws: 11-16.

Hill City: Taylor Wagner 3, Easton Kingsley 6, Brenden Humphrey 3, Thor Dunham 12, Mathew Washburn 5, Andrew St. MArtin 2, Jacob Roper 7, Payden Gould 6; Three pointers: Kingsley 2, Washburn 1; Free throws: 15-24.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Cromwell-Wright 48

Mesabi East 31

At Aurora, the Mesabi East girls’ basketball team trailed by just one at the break to visiting Cromwell-Wright but the Cardinals had the Giants solved in the second half as they cruised to the 48-31 win.

Kora Forsline and Alexa Fossell led the Mesabi East offense in the loss with 12 points each.

Sascha Korpela had 14 for Cromwell-Wright while Siiena Anderson talled 13.

Mesabi East head coach Chris Whiting said his team’s defense was working, but offense fell flat in the second half.

“Defensively, we kept ourselves in the game,” Whiting said. “But offensively we’re getting a little stagnant right now. We just need some more movement and pushing the ball up the court a little more.

Cromwell has a nice pressure defense and they get you out of your offensive rhythm and we couldn’t get past that tonight.”

Mesabi East will be on the road Monday when they travel to Esko.

CW 23 25 — 48

ME 22 9 — 31

Cromwell-Wright: Emaleigh Olesiak 3, Siiena Anderson 13, Sascha Korpela 14, Mya Gronner 8, Andrea Pocernich 5, Kyra Granholm 3, Jill Anderson 2; Three pointers: Olesiak 1, Korpela 1, Gronner 2, Pocernich 1, Granholm 1; Free throws: 6-11; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.

Mesabi East: Alexa Fossell 12, Maija Hill 4, Elli Theel 1, Kora Forsline 12, Marta Forsline 2; Three pointers: Fossell 2; Free throws: 11-16; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.

Mountain Iron-Buhl 82,

Cloquet 48

At Cloquet, the Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team had no issues chopping down the Cloquet Lumberjacks Thursday night, running out to a 58-18 halftime lead on their way to an 82-48 win.

Jordan Zubich led the way offensively with 24 points for the Rangers. Ava Butler added 17 and Lauren Maki finished with 16.

Alexa Snesrud finished with 11 points for Cloquet while Kiley Issendorf chipped in with 10.

Top-ranked Mountain Iron-Buhl will travel to No. 8 Cass Lake-Bena on Monday.

MIB 58 24 — 82

CHS 18 30 — 48

Mountain Iron-Buhl: Jacie Kvas 7, Hali Savela 4, Jordan Zubich 24, Brooke Niska 9, Sage Ganyo 5, Ava Butler 17, Lauren Maki 16; Three pointers: Zubich 4, Niska 2, Ganyo 1, Butler 3, Maki 2; Free throws: 16-21; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: Ganyo.

Cloquet: Kiley Issendorf 10, Quinn Danielson 6, Katie Turner 1, Macie Majerle 1, Alexa Snesrud 11, Madelyn Young 7, Ava Carlson 2, Justice Paro 7, Caley Kruse 3; Three pointers: Issendorf 2, Danielson 2; Free throws: 12-20; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.

Cherry 63,

Ely 47

At Ely, the Cherry girls’ basketball team got solid, all-around performances from multiple players on their way to a 63-47 win over Ely Thursday night.

Rylee Mancina led the way with 23 points for the Tigers. Lauren Staples added 17 in the win while Anna Serna chipped in with 11.

The Timberwolves were led in the loss by Madeline Perry’s 19 points. Grace LaTourell finished with 11.

Ely will host Bigfork on Monday while Cherry will host International Falls on Tuesday.

CHS 29 34 — 63

Ely 18 29 — 47

Cherry: Mackenna Ridge 4, Lauren Staples 17, Anna Serna 11, Faith Zganjer 8, Rylee Mancina 23; Three pointers: Staples 1; Free grows: 14-19; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.

Ely: Madeline Kallberg 6, Grace LaTourell 11, Claire Thomas 9, Madison Rohr 2, Madeline Perry 19; Three pointers: Thomas 1, Perry 1; Free throws: 9-12; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.

Greenway 43,

Eveleth-Gilbert 40

At Eveleth, the Golden Bears managed to hold the Greenway girls’ basketball team to just 13 first half points, but Eveleth-Gilbert couldn’t keep the defense up in the second half as they fell to the Raiders 43-40.

Morgan Marks paced the Bears in the loss with 15 points. Anna Westby finished with 12.

Jadin Saville led the way for Greenway in the win with 16 points.

Greenway will travel to South Ridge on Monday. Eveleth-Gilbert will travel to Two Harbors on Tuesday.

GHS 13 30 — 43

EG 20 20 — 40

Greenway: Rianna Nugent 2, Klara Finke 7, Frankie Cuellar 2, Layla Miskovich 6, Chloe Hansen 6, Talia Saville 4, Jadin Saville 16; Three pointers: Finke 1, Hansen 1; Free throws: 7-11; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: T. Saville.

Eveleth-Gilbert: Anna Westby 12, Alex Flannigan 3, Morgan Marks 15, Joey Westby 2, Allie Bittmann 8; Three pointers: A. Westby 4, Marks 3; Free throws: 1-8; Total fouls: 14 ;Fouled out: Flannigan.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

Rock Ridge 4,

Princeton 2

At Princeton, a back and forth game between Rock Ridge and Princeton fell in favor of the Wolverines Thursday with Rock Ridge taking down the Tigers 4-2 on the road.

Four different players scored for the Wolverines in the win with Makayla Wadron getting things started for Rock Ridge at 8:33 in the first period. Waldron was assisted on the goal by Gabby Hutar and Syndey Fitzgerald with the goal tying things at one.

Rock Ridge took their first lead of the game at 14:47 in the same period with Kylie Baranzelli getting one by Princeton netminder Shelby Ulm. Baranzelli was assisted by Jennie Krause and Maggie Koskela on the play.

After Princeton tied things up early in the second, Rock Ridge retook the lead for good this time with a goal from Mattelyn Seppi at 9:07 in the second. Seppi was assisted by Hutar and Colie Otto.

The Wolverines put things away late in the third period with Ayla Troutwine scoring with less than five minutes to play to make it a two-score game. Troutwine was assisted by Krause on the play.

Rock Ridge held on to the lead to get the 4-2 win. Starting goalie Daisy Andrews got the win in net stopping 22 shots. Ulm stopped 40 for the Tigers.

Rock Ridge will be back in action today when they travel to Pine City for a 2 p.m. start.

RR 2 1 1 — 4

PHS 1 1 0 — 2

First Period

1, P, Jadyn Ulm (Eden Dixon), 1:22; 2, R, Makayla Waldron (Gabby Hutar, Sydney Fitzgerald), 8:33; 3, R, Kylie Baranzelli (Jennie Krause, Maggie Koskela), 14:47.

Second Period

4, P, Hannah Doty (Naiya Hanson), 3:49; 5, R, Mattelyn Seppi (Hutar, Colie Otto), 9:07.

Third Period

6, R, Ayla Troutwine (Krause), 12:16.

Penalty-Minutes: Rock Ridge 3-6; Princeton 4-8.

Goalie saves: Daisy Andrews, R, 6-6-10—22; Shelby Ulm, P, 19-14-7—40.