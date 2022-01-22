Ely girls take first place at North Shore Invite

GRAND MARAIS — The Ely girls’ Nordic ski team raced their way to a first place finish Thursday at the North Shore Invite at Pincushion.

On the boys side, the Mesabi East Area Giants led the way locally with a second place finish.

Zoe Devine paced the Timberwolves in the girls 5km freestyle race. Devine finished third with a time of 17:11.2. Teammate Phoebe Helms was fifth with a time of 18:37.2.

Ava Skustad was eighth for Ely at 19:54.5 and Sydney Durkin rounded out the Timberwolves scoring top four in 14th place (21:03.9).

Mesabi East Area took sixth on the day on the girls side and were led by Mia Stark in 12th place (20:57.9). Hannah Ronning was 21st (23:17.7) and Klara DeVries finished in 24th (23:39.8). Lindsey Baribeau rounded out the Giants scoring in 27th place with a time of 25:30.4.

On the boys’ side, Ely had the 1-2 finish of Gabriel Pointer and Jon Hakala going for them, but running only three skiers in the varsity race took them out of contention for a team win.

Pointer won the meet with a time of 15:05.7 while Hakala was not far behind in second at 15:44.0. The third Timberwolves skier, Micah Larson, took home seventh with a time of 16:13.1.

For Mesabi East Area, Connor Matschiner led the way with a third place finish with his time of 15:44.5. Carter Skelton finished in a tie for fifth place with Proctor/Hermantown’s Elijah Wozniak. Both finished with a time of 16:07.8.

Aaron Nelson finished eighth and was third for Mesabi East with a time of 16:23.6 while Noah Aagnes rounded out the Giants scoring top four in 21st place (18:28.3).

Area Nordic skiers will be back on the trails at the Duluth East Invite at Snowflake.