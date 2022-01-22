Hard work pays off as Roy is wrestling well in his final season

HIBBING — Ethan Roy was heading into uncharted territory, not knowing how things would turn out.

As a sophomore, Roy went out for the Hibbing High School wrestling team, having no knowledge of the sport.

It was rough going at first, but Roy persevered through the hard times, and now, he’s one of the leaders of the Bluejackets.

For Hibbing coach Ray Pierce, Roy was the kind of athlete he was looking for.

“He’s a resilient, disciplined person,” Pierce said. “He’s, by far, the hardest worker in the room. If he gets beat in the room, even if it’s by a heavier kid, he takes those matches and expounds on them.

“He goes harder to win. It’s his attitude. That’s what you want in all of your wrestlers. He’s at a different level this year.”

That wasn’t the case three years ago.

Roy took his bumps and bruises during his first season on the team to the tune of a 9-37 record.

“I had no idea what was going to happen,” Roy said. “That first year, it was hard keeping motivated, especially with a losing record. Everything was so new to me. I didn’t know what was going on at all.

“A lot of good has come from it.”

The main goal, according to Pierce, was wrestling all six minutes.

“It’s tough to not get pinned,” Pierce said. “He gave up tech falls and major decisions, but when I put him out there, he rarely got pinned. He took all of those losses and used them, like what more could I have done? What happened?

“He would go through the video. He learned from his losses. That’s why he does so well. He learns from a loss. He figures it out and gets to the next level.”

Even though he tried not to get pinned, Roy didn’t always find that success.

“It didn’t go as planned, but the coaches and captains at the time always congratulated me, win or lose,” Roy said. “They were giving me pointers on how I could improve. That helped me a lot.

“That kept me motivated. It kept me wanting to come back.”

Roy, who does have a jiu jitsu background, started attending summer camps, and he did more running with the team to become mentally and physically ready for the next season.

During his junior season, Roy finished above .500, and he was primed for a solid section meet, but COVID cut the year short. He didn’t get to wrestle at individual sections.

“It was a big disappointment,” Roy said. “The coaches were looking forward to me wrestling. I had a good chance to make it to state. I was working hard all season, so that was heartbreaking.”

Roy continued working on his technique, and now this season, he’s reaping the benefits of his hard work.

“Things are starting to flow together,” Roy said. “It’s going to be a matter of keeping focused and pushing all of the guys in the room because they push me to get better. There’s always room for improvement, learning tips and tricks, the little things.

“It makes me proud to be able to stick through the pain and all of those losses, being able to bounce back from everything. I came out of it stronger.”

Roy will never regret the decision of moving from basketball to wrestling, even though it was so late in his high-school career.

“It’s one of the better choices I’ve made throughout high school,” Roy said. “It kept me engaged in the community, and it’s kept me physically active, which is beneficial.”